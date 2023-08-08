Home / India News / Monsoon Session: Parliament clears inter-services organisations bill

Monsoon Session: Parliament clears inter-services organisations bill

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India is fully prepared to face any type of warfare and the country's defence spending can be increased to 5-6% of GDP if needed

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI | Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 5:38 PM IST
The Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill which seeks to provide the commander-in-chief and officer-in-command of inter-services organisations disciplinary and administrative powers over personnel from other forces serving in such establishments.

The bill was cleared in Rajya Sabha with a voice vote. Lok Sabha had had given its nod to the legislation on August 4.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India is fully prepared to face any type of warfare and the country's defence spending can be increased to 5-6 per cent of GDP if needed.

In his reply to discussion on The Interservices Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023, Singh said also said filling vacancies in the armed forces is a continuous process.

The country's maritime interest is fully protected and there is no reason for the house to worry about it, he said, adding "Also, we are fully prepared for any type of warfare."

This preparedness will continue going forward, Singh asserted.

On low defence spending and vacancies in armed forces, he reiterated that for India's security and to protect the country's pride, all efforts have been made to ensure there are no shortcomings in any form.

Singh also said defence spending need not be capped at only 3-4 per cent of GDP, if needed 5-6 per cent of GDP can be spent on defence.

Discussion on the bill continued in the absence of the opposition members who staged a walkout.

Various members including Kamakhya Prasad Tasa (BJP), Sujeet Kumar (BJD), Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar (TDP), M Thambidurai (AIADMK), V Vijayasai Reddy (YSRCP), Lt Gen. D P Vats (BJP), GK Vasan TMC (M), Ashok Bajpai (BJP) took part in the discussion.

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 5:37 PM IST

