AI's potential in enhancing India's tech ecosystem vast, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi held a meeting with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and said on Friday that artificial intelligence's potential in enhancing India's tech ecosystem is vast

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 10:40 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and said on Friday that artificial intelligence's potential in enhancing India's tech ecosystem is vast, among the youth in particular.

"We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens," he tweeted, describing the conversation with Altman as insightful.

Earlier, Altman said in a tweet, "Great conversation with @narendramodi discussing india's incredible tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from ai. Really enjoyed all my meetings with people in the @PMOIndia."

Modi replied, "Thank you for the insightful conversation @sama. The potential of AI in enhancing India's tech ecosystem is indeed vast and that too among the youth in particular. We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens.

Topics :Narendra ModiArtificial intelligence

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 11:27 AM IST

