Top Headlines: 4 states breach 10% e-2W adoption, Trump's Indictment & more

From Goa to Kerala, four states breach 10% adoption of e-2-wheelers
Four states in the country have breached the 10 per cent mark in electric two-wheeler (e2W) penetration, according to the latest data from Vahan Dashboard. Goa leads the way with 17.20 per cent, albeit with modest numbers, followed by Kerala (13.66 per cent) and Karnataka (12.19 per cent). Maharashtra, with a penetration of 10.74 per cent, is by far the largest state in the number of e2Ws sold. Overall, India reached an e2W penetration of 5.63 per cent as of May 31, up from 4.05 per cent in 2022, with 392,681 e2Ws sold in the first five months of this year out of the total two-wheeler sales of 6.98 million, the data showed. This augurs well for the government’s target of increasing the penetration of e2Ws to 80 per cent by 2030. Read more..
Byju's' legal battle with lenders likely to impact its fund raising
The legal battle between Byju’s and lenders in the US on the edtech firm’s $1.2-billion term loan B (TLB) is expected to adversely affect its fund raising, including debt, loan, and equity, according to industry sources and experts.
They said this might delay the initial public offering (IPO) for its tutoring service subsidiary Aakash Educational Services (AESL). AESL is eyeing an IPO by next year. Read more...
Successor to face increasingly heated competition, says Unilever India CEO
Unilever Plc’s departing India chief cautioned that his successor will have to navigate increasingly heated competition, as global giants to powerful domestic tycoons — including Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani — race to get a foothold in the country’s fast-growing consumer market. International corporates are turning their attention to India, while large local firms have “big aspirations” to expand their reach, said Sanjiv Mehta, managing director and chief executive officer of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Smaller companies and startups catering to niche segments also pose a potential threat to the maker of Dove soap, Lipton tea and Magnum ice creams, he said. Read more...
Trump charged over classified documents in 1st indictment of ex-president
Donald Trump has said that he has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, igniting a federal prosecution that is arguably the most perilous of multiple legal threats against the former president as he seeks to reclaim the White House.
The Justice Department did not immediately publicly confirm the indictment. But two people familiar with the situation who were not authorized to discuss it publicly said that the indictment included seven criminal counts. One of those people said Trump's lawyers were contacted by prosecutors shortly before he announced on his Truth Social platform that he had been indicted. Read more...
Edtech giant Byju's likely to lay off 1,000 more employees, say reports
With debt woes and a legal case in the US courts, educational technology (edtech) giant Byju’s is expected to be laying off more employees, according to media reports. According to The Morning Context report, Byju’s intends to lay off 1,000 employees. This number, however, could not be confirmed by Business Standard independently. Read more...