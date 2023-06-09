Home / India News / IITR develops haemoglobin self test kit that gives result in 30 seconds

The CSIR-IITR has come up with an indigenous innovative rapid haemoglobin detection test kit called 'SenzHb', a paper-based kit that gives results in just 30 seconds

IANS Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 9:10 AM IST
The CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR) has come up with an indigenous innovative rapid haemoglobin detection test kit called 'SenzHb', a paper-based kit that gives results in just 30 seconds.

It costs just Rs 10 for a test.

IITR scientists said, "As compared to testing facilities available in the market, SenzHb is economical and easy to use."

They said the traditional methods for getting haemoglobin checked involve sophisticated instruments and clinical laboratory settings that are often unavailable in remote/rural areas.

"This paper-based, colorimetric strip-type sensor of SenzHb addresses these challenges by providing a rapid and reliable haemoglobin assay," IITR director Bhaskar Narain said.

All one needs to do is prick with the help of a needle that comes with the strip, drop blood on the strip and as soon the strip colour changes, match it with the 'changed colour guidelines' given along with the kit.

The results can help one know if he or she is anaemic or not.

Similar kits available in the market are not just high priced, but do not offer accurate results and are not 'made in India'.

"Also, this kit incorporates a QR code that provides detailed instructions for conducting the test in eight languages. The QR code also includes a colour chart, further simplifying the interpretation of results," he said.

The IITR scientists team said to ensure the accuracy and reliability of SenzHb, extensive validation has been conducted.

It is a point-of-care test (POCT) kit that can be used by healthcare workers, even in the absence of advanced laboratory facilities. Its simplicity and user-friendly design enables efficient and accurate haemoglobin estimation.

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 10:52 AM IST

