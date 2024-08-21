AIIMS appeals to resident doctors to resume duties amid ongoing protests

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi on Wednesday requested resident doctors of the institute to resume their duties immediately so that patient care services are normalised. The doctors are protesting to demonstrate their unwavering commitment to patient care in the light of the murder and alleged sexual assault of a female trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the West Bengal city of Kolkata on August 9. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp According to a release from the Office of the Director, AIIMS, "The undersigned along with the entire AIIMS family stands behind the cause of the safety of all healthcare professionals at AIIMS New Delhi & across the Country. However, as doctors, our supreme duty is also to ensure that the patients visiting our portals do not go unattended."

"The Government of India is committed to the cause of healthcare professionals' safety unequivocally and the Hon'ble Supreme Court, while assuring affirmative action for ensuring safety of healthcare professionals, has requested all doctors to resume duties in the interest of patient care. Accordingly, the undersigned is kindly requesting the Resident Doctors of AIIMS New Delhi to resume their duties immediately so that patient care services are normalized," Prof M Srinivas, AIIMS Director said.

It also said that a five-member committee has been formed to address any immediate concerns of the healthcare professionals of AIIMS, New Delhi.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Resident Doctors' Association of AIIMS, New Delhi said that they will provide OPD services from Jantar Mantar on Wednesday to demonstrate their unwavering commitment to patient care.

"To express our solidarity with the residents of RG Kar MC & H, Kolkata, and to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to patient care, we will provide OPD services from Jantar Mantar starting from 11:00 am onwards. This move highlights our dedication to serving patients despite the current challenges" the release said further.

More From This Section

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a 10-member National Task Force to make recommendations on the prevention of violence and safe working conditions for medical professionals. The task force includes Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, among others.

Days after the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata sparked nationwide protests, the apex court suo motu took up the case and directed the task force to submit an interim report within three weeks and a final report within two months.

The court said the Task Force would also prepare an action plan to prevent gender-based violence and ensure a dignified working space for interns, residents, and non-resident doctors.

The top court also asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a status report on the status of the investigation in the rape case. The court asked the West Bengal government to file a status report on the mob attack incident in the RG Kar hospital on August 15.