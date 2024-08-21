Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Badlapur LIVE news: Maharashtra Opposition declares Aug 24 bandh to protest Badlapur incident

Kolkata murder-rape case updates: Here are the news developments related to the Kolkata case

Mumbai: Shivsena (UBT) activists protest against the alleged sexual assault of two school children at Badlapur, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

2:47 PM

Ex-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty gets rape threats for backing doctors' protest

Bengali actor and former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, Mimi Chakraborty, revealed that she has been receiving rape threats online after voicing her support for the ongoing protests by doctors in Kolkata. Read here for more details.

2:39 PM

News update: Maharashtra Opposition declares Aug 24 bandh to protest Badlapur incident

2:25 PM

Badlapur protest politically motivated; most protestors outsiders: Maha CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday claimed that the protest at Badlapur in Thane district over the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls was politically motivated and aimed at maligning the state government. "The protest was politically motivated because the protesters were not local residents. The local residents who were part of the protest could be counted on fingers," he said. He said state minister Girish Mahajan agreed to all demands of the protestors but they were still not ready to relent. "This means they just wanted to malign the government," he said.

2:06 PM

Doctors protest at Jantar Mantar on day 10, demand better workplace safety

"It's very important to understand that we are fighting for better working conditions in our own workplace," one of the protesting doctors said. Resident doctors arrived at Jantar Mantar at 11 am for the protest, marking their second gathering there after Saturday.

1:50 PM

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: AIIMS, LHMC doctors protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

1:44 PM

Badlapur school sexual abuse case update: Lawyers refuse to take up accused's case

The Kalyan Bar Association has decided not to take up the case of accused Akshay Shinde, a sweeper. Most schools remained shut on Wednesday, a day after a massive protest at Badlapur railway station over the alleged sexual abuse of two four-year-old girls at a kindergarten.

1:13 PM

Calcutta HC adjourns hearing in PILs since SC seized of the matter

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday adjourned till September 4 the joint hearing of several PILs over the alleged rape and murder of a doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and vandalism by miscreants at the institution since the Supreme Court is already seized of the matter. 

1:06 PM

'Sent her to work, got her body': Father mourns Kolkata doctor's loss

The father of the junior doctor murdered during a rest break at a Kolkata hospital spoke about his daughter’s passion for medicine and the sacrifices their family made to support her dreams. Read here for more details.

12:51 PM

Kolkata rape-murder case: Resident doctors to protest at Jantar Mantar on day 10 of strike

Resident doctors will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Wednesday, the 10th day of their indefinite strike over the alleged rape and murder of a medic in a Kolkata hospital. Elective services in several government hospitals across the city have remained suspended due to the protests. AIIMS, GTB, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Associated Hospitals, along with Maulana Azad Medical College have released individual statements urging participation in the silent protest. 

12:38 PM

Kolkata rape-murder case: Members of AAP Women Wing stage protest at Rajghat in Delhi

12:34 PM

Schools shut in Badlapur after protest on sexual abuse

In the wake of a massive protest at Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district over the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls, internet services in the town were suspended while most schools remained shut on Wednesday, officials said. At least 17 city police personnel and around eight railway cops were injured in the incidents of stone-pelting at the railway station and other parts of Badlapur during the protest on Tuesday and the investigators have arrested 72 persons in connection with the violence, they said.

12:30 PM

NCP (SP) workers led by party leader Supriya Sule hold protest in Pune against Badlapur sexual assault case

12:09 PM

RG Kar hospital murder case: Doctors, students hold protest demanding justice in Kolkata

12:06 PM

Kolkata rape-murder: CISF recce at RG Kar Hospital

Senior officers from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) arrived at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata early today to conduct a recce. The paramilitary organization has been assigned to assume control of security measures at the government-operated hospital. This follows a disturbing incident of vandalism that occurred in the wake of the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor.

11:58 AM

Doctors continue protests; Healthcare services crippled across Bengal

Healthcare services at government hospitals in West Bengal continued to be disrupted, as junior doctors extended their work stoppage into its 13th consecutive day. The protest is in response to the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar hospital in the area.Hospital administrators have requested senior doctors to cover the shifts of junior medical staff at various facilities. Meanwhile, the state government has once again appealed to the protestors to return to work, according to officials.

Opposition parties in Mahrashtra have given a call on Aug 24 to protest the Badlapur incident. Two girls, aged three and four, were allegedly sexually assaulted by a janitor in a girls' toilet in Maharashtra's Thane district. Protestors held a rail roko protest against the alleged assault of 2 kindergarten students at the Badlapur station. A day after the Supreme Court ordered the deployment of CISF at Kar Medical College and Hospital, a team of the central paramilitary force on Wednesday visited the state-run medical establishment and inspected the security arrangements.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) team led by a senior officer reached the hospital in the morning. They talked to the local police and hospital authorities about the security arrangements, an official said.
The Kolkata Police has suspended three of its officers in connection with the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here last week, officials said. The suspended policemen include two assistant police commissioners, they said.
A group of people had entered the medical facility and vandalised its emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store in the early hours of August 15.  
The violence at the state-run hospital took place amid midnight protests by women in various parts of West Bengal against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at the health facility. “Three officers have been suspended... Two are assistant police commissioners and one is an inspector,” an official said. Further investigation is underway. Senior doctors have been asked to report for duty in place of the junior medics at several hospitals, even as the state government urged the protestors again to resume work, officials said. "Our stir will continue until we ensure justice for our sister. We understand that patients are facing problems, but our demands are justified," a junior doctor told PTI.
CBI officers may conduct a polygraph test on Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a woman doctor was allegedly raped and murdered earlier this month. Ghosh, who resigned two days after her body was found in a seminar hall of the medical facility on August 9, has already appeared before sleuths of the central probe agency for questioning several times. "We want to further verify Ghosh's answers, as there have been discrepancies in some of the replies to our questions. Therefore, we are mulling over the option to conduct a polygraph test on him," an official told PTI.

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News