Badlapur LIVE news: Maharashtra Opposition declares Aug 24 bandh to protest Badlapur incident

Opposition parties in Mahrashtra have given a call on Aug 24 to protest the Badlapur incident. Two girls, aged three and four, were allegedly sexually assaulted by a janitor in a girls' toilet in Maharashtra's Thane district. Protestors held a rail roko protest against the alleged assault of 2 kindergarten students at the Badlapur station. A day after the Supreme Court ordered the deployment of CISF at Kar Medical College and Hospital, a team of the central paramilitary force on Wednesday visited the state-run medical establishment and inspected the security arrangements. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) team led by a senior officer reached the hospital in the morning. They talked to the local police and hospital authorities about the security arrangements, an official said. The Kolkata Police has suspended three of its officers in connection with the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here last week, officials said. The suspended policemen include two assistant police commissioners, they said.

A group of people had entered the medical facility and vandalised its emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store in the early hours of August 15.

The violence at the state-run hospital took place amid midnight protests by women in various parts of West Bengal against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at the health facility. “Three officers have been suspended... Two are assistant police commissioners and one is an inspector,” an official said. Further investigation is underway. Senior doctors have been asked to report for duty in place of the junior medics at several hospitals, even as the state government urged the protestors again to resume work, officials said. "Our stir will continue until we ensure justice for our sister. We understand that patients are facing problems, but our demands are justified," a junior doctor told PTI.