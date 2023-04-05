Home / India News / AIIMS Delhi to launch 'Mission Recruitment' to achieve near-zero vacancies

Under this mission, AIIMS-New Delhi shall target to achieve a "near-zero" vacancy position by September 2023

New Delhi
AIIMS-Delhi will launch 'Mission Recruitment' to achieve near-zero vacancies by September 2023.

Director of AIIMS-Delhi Dr M Srinivas, in an office memorandum, said it is noted that a few sanctioned posts at the premium institute are currently vacant.

"To enhance coordination between the examination section, recruitment cell and faculty cell, and to ensure timely filling-up of existing and new vacancies, it has been decided to launch 'Mission Recruitment' at AlIMS, New Delhi," the memorandum issued on April 5 said.

Under this mission, AIIMS-New Delhi shall target to achieve a "near-zero" vacancy position by September 2023, it said.

For this purpose, Professor Rajiv Narang has been designated as the chief coordinating Officer and shall be responsible for actively following up on the vacancy status and the action being taken thereof with the faculty cell, recruitment cell and examination section.

An action-taken report shall be submitted on a weekly basis, the memorandum stated.

