Aim to generate 70 mn man-days: Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

During the ongoing assembly session in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that the National Employment Scheme aims to generate seven crore man-days (the amount of work a person does in one day) and provide 30,000 development works through Palle Pandugu initiative.

The Palle Pandugu initiative includes constructing 3,000 kilometres of cement concrete (CC) roads and 500 kilometres of bituminous (BT) roads. Deputy Chief Minister Kalyan accused the previous government of diverting Rs 13,000 crores and destroying the system, saying that his government was reviewing the diverted funds.

"To provide employment opportunities in rural areas, the National Employment Scheme was implemented. After the formation of the NDA coalition government, a budget of Rs 4500 crores was allocated, covering wages and materials. We will complete all these works, including 20,000 mini Gokulams (cowsheds). Signboards and information boards have been set up in the villages. The previous government destroyed the system, diverting Rs 13,000 crores and we are currently reviewing the diverted funds," Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan said.

The Deputy CM said that the National Employment Scheme would provide employment opportunities in rural areas.

"Cleaning of ponds and lakes will be carried out. A total of 1.49 lakh job cards have already been issued for 100 days of work, and 5.85 lakh wage seekers are currently employed," Deputy CM Kalyan added.

He also said that the graveyards should be surrounded by a compound wall.

To control air pollution, the previous government released Rs 19.15 crore under the National Clean Air Program (NCAP) scheme from the year 2022 to 2024. Additionally, the Union government had also allocated Rs 129.25 crore to tackle pollution, however, due to negligence by the previous government, the pollution control measures were less effective.