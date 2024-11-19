Andhra Pradesh ditches 2-child rule for polls, opens doors for big families

The Andhra Pradesh government has repealed the two-child norm for candidates contesting local body elections. The state assembly on Monday passed the AP Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the AP Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, effectively removing the decades-old restriction, reported NDTV.

The two-child policy was introduced in May 1994, mandating that candidates seeking election to Gram Panchayats, Mandal Praja Parishads, and Zilla Parishads should not have more than two children. The rule aimed to curb population growth, disqualifying contenders who exceeded the limit.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who spearheaded the amendment, stated that the policy has outlived its purpose. "After the earlier successful implementation of family planning, it is time to incentivise women and families to have more children," he said, calling it an economic imperative.

The move comes amid concerns over the state’s declining fertility rate. The latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) for 2019-21 reveals that Andhra Pradesh's total fertility rate is 1.7 children per woman, significantly below the replacement level of 2.1. Fertility has declined further from 1.9 in NFHS-4 (2015-16).

In urban areas, the fertility rate is even lower, at 1.47 children per woman, while in rural areas, it stands at 1.78. These figures emphasise the need for policies to address demographic challenges, as over 77 per cent of currently married women and 74 per cent of men aged 15-49 years either do not want more children, are sterilised, or have a sterilised spouse.

Among those considering another child, 22 per cent of women and 26 per cent of men prefer to delay childbirth for at least two years. Meanwhile, a staggering 91 per cent of women and 86 per cent of men believe the ideal family size is two or fewer children.

“As declining fertility rates, population stabilisation, and changing socio-economic conditions proved to be outdated and counterproductive, the government felt that repealing sections intended to control the population would promote inclusive governance, reflect contemporary social values, and align with global best practices and demographic trends,” state the Bills.