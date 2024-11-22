How Indian students in the US are tackling financial woes with babysitting

India recently became the top source of international students, surpassing China after 15 years. However, what was once seen as an ideal time for students in the US now appears to be worsening.

While American regulations restrict students to on-campus employment, many had previously relied on part-time (and often informal) jobs off-campus to manage their expenses. However, with such opportunities dwindling in the current economic climate, numerous students are now turning to babysitting as a viable alternative, reports The Times of India.

Students from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and other regions are reportedly reaching out to the Indian diaspora in the US for financial support through childcare jobs. Babysitting is particularly favoured by female students as it provides a relatively safer work environment and pays between $13 and $18 per hour, often including food, housing, or both.

A student from Hyderabad, studying in Ohio, explained that she babysits a six-year-old boy for about eight hours a day, earning $13 an hour. She mentioned that she receives a meal while caring for him and finds the job more preferable to working at a local store or gas station.

Another Indian student living in Connecticut shared that her employer provides both food and accommodation. She explained that she cares for a two-and-a-half-year-old six days a week and the child’s parents cover her food and housing. On Sundays, she stays at a friend’s place. Despite earning only $10 an hour, she said she was happy to take the job because it covered her rent, reported The Times of India. On average, students in the US spend around $300 monthly on rent.

According to an Open Doors 2024 report, there are approximately 39,000 Indian students in Texas, 20,000 in Illinois, 13,500 in Ohio, and 7,000 in Connecticut. Among these, nearly half are Telugu students. In states like California, Texas, New Jersey, New York, and Illinois, where the Indian population is denser, babysitting wages are lower due to higher competition.

India surpasses China in student migration to the US

Earlier this week, India reclaimed its position as the largest source of international students in the US for the 2023-2024 academic year, a title it last held 15 years ago. The number of Indian students rose by 23 per cent, reaching 3.3 lakh, according to the Open Doors report.

In contrast, China experienced a 4 per cent drop in the number of students heading to US institutions, based on the same report by the Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Institute of International Education. The last time India led this list was in 2009.

Together, India and China account for half of all international students in the US. Most of these students enrol in STEM fields that include computer science, engineering, and mathematics. Graduate programs in the US have shown significant growth in international enrolment, with a 19 per cent increase this year. Additionally, participation in practical training courses has surged by 41 per cent.