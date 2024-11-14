Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Andhra targets YSRCP activists, cracks down on derogatory social posts

Andhra Pradesh govt issues 680 notices, files 147 cases and arrests 49 individuals in a week over derogatory social media posts allegedly targeting the wives and daughters of TDP leaders

Photo: Pexels
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 1:53 PM IST
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led government in Andhra Pradesh has launched a large-scale crackdown on social media activists affiliated with the Opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The crackdown targets derogatory social media posts allegedly aimed at the wives and daughters of TDP leaders, according to a report by The Indian Express. Between November 6 and 12, state police issued 680 notices, registered 147 cases, and arrested 49 individuals.
 
The move comes after criticisms from Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan. Earlier this month, Kalyan rebuked Home Minister V Anitha over the alleged rise in crimes against women in the state. He also vowed to take strong action against offenders if he became home minister.
 
Notable YSRCP social media activists booked so far include Varra Ravinder Reddy, Inturi Ravi Kiran, Kallam Harikrishna Reddy, Peddireddy Sudha Rani, and Meka Venkat Rami Reddy, the report said.
 

Social media posts target wives, daughters of TDP leaders

The state government’s action aims to curb derogatory posts allegedly targeting the wives and daughters of TDP leaders, including senior politicians and public figures.
 
The accused face charges under sections relating to promoting enmity, defamation, criminal conspiracy, and provisions of the IT Act for allegedly posting morphed images and inflammatory content. Among the targets were Home Minister Anitha, N Balakrishna’s wife Vasundhara, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s wife, and the daughters of Pawan Kalyan, among others.
 

Social media content crosses ethical boundaries

TDP representatives argue that while political caricatures are part of democratic discourse, recent social media content has crossed ethical boundaries by focusing on the women family members of TDP leaders. TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy said the party, despite initially avoiding retaliation, decided to act due to the increasing vulgarity and mounting public pressure.

In contrast, YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised the crackdown, accusing the TDP government of engaging in "vendetta politics." He claimed the arrests violate freedom of speech and suppress critical voices, undermining democratic principles.
 

Andhra Police summons Ram Gopal Varma

Separately, the Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday summoned film director Ram Gopal Varma for questioning over social media posts featuring altered images of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. The posts allegedly caused public offence and raised concerns about their impact on the leaders' reputations.
 
A police team from Prakasam district delivered the summons at Varma’s residence in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills around 10 am on Wednesday. Superintendent of Police AR Damodar stated that Varma must appear at Maddipadu police station on November 19 for questioning. Varma has reportedly agreed to comply and cooperate with the investigation.
 
Topics :YSRCPYSR CongressTDPTelugu Desam PartyAndhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh governmentSocial MediaBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

