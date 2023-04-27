Home / India News / Air Force plane carrying 246 Indians evacuated from Sudan lands in Mumbai

Air Force plane carrying 246 Indians evacuated from Sudan lands in Mumbai

An Indian Air Force aircraft with 246 Indians evacuated from war-torn Sudan landed in Mumbai on Thursday

Mumbai
Air Force plane carrying 246 Indians evacuated from Sudan lands in Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 3:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An Indian Air Force aircraft with 246 Indians evacuated from war-torn Sudan landed in Mumbai on Thursday.

The plane, which took off from Jeddah around 11 am IST, landed here around 3.30 pm, an official said.

Our efforts to swiftly send Indians back home from Jeddah is paying. 246 Indians will be in Mumbai soon, travelling by IAF C17 Globemaster. Happy to see them off at Jeddah airport, tweeted Union minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan minutes before the plane left for Mumbai.

Under 'Operation Kaveri', India has been taking its citizens in buses from conflict zones of Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan from where they are being taken to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah in Indian Air Force's heavy-lift transport aircraft and Indian Navy's ships.

The distance between Khartoum and Port Sudan is around 850 km and the travel time by bus varies from 12 hours to 18 hours considering the prevailing situation and whether the vehicles are operating during the day or night.

Also Read

First flight carrying 360 Indians from Sudan reaches Delhi, says EAM

Indians safely evacuated from Sudan, Jaishankar's call to Saudi counterpart

India supports peace process and capacity building in South Sudan

Relatives of Indians stranded in Sudan appeal evacuation from govt

Operation Kaveri: How India is rescuing its citizens amid crisis in Sudan

Gujarat Cong to start 'Jan Manch' to connect to people to expose BJP govt

Shirdi town to strike against CISF deployment at Saibaba Temple from May 1

'Blatant corruption' in renovation of Kejriwal's residence, alleges BJP

Centre stalled funds for Bengal to fund Central Vista project: TMC leader

Congress questions Modi govt's 'silence' on Poonch attack, accuses Centre

Topics :Indian Air ForceSudanIndiansMumbai

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story