Air India crash probe: India permits ICAO expert to join as observer

India opens its Air India crash investigation to a UN aviation expert as an observer, while Parliament seeks answers from Boeing and aviation officials over safety concerns

air india plane crash
Aircraft debris at the crash site of Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad. (Image: Bloomberg)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 11:59 AM IST
India has decided to grant observer status to an expert from the United Nations aviation body, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), in the investigation into the deadly Air India crash that occurred on June 12 in Ahmedabad, news agency PTI reported.
 
The ICAO had earlier sought observer status for its expert, which is not a common practice. Following internal deliberations, Indian authorities accepted the request. “The Indian authorities are approaching the probe in a transparent manner,” an official said, as quoted by the report.
 
According to the ICAO website, aircraft accident investigations are conducted in line with Annex 13 of the Chicago Convention, which outlines the procedures and international standards — known as Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) — aimed at ensuring consistency and safety in global aviation.   
 

Air India crash in Ahmedabad

 
The crash, one of the worst air disasters in India in decades, involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating as Air India flight AI 171. The aircraft was en route to London’s Gatwick Airport when it crashed into a medical hostel complex in Ahmedabad’s Meghani Nagar area shortly after takeoff. Of the 242 people onboard, 241 were killed, with only one survivor. The total death toll stood at 270, including casualties on the ground.
 
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) launched a probe after the tragedy and constituted a multidisciplinary team on June 13. The team includes representatives from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), an air traffic control officer, and an aviation medicine specialist.
 

Black box analysis underway

 
The Ministry of Civil Aviation confirmed on Thursday that data is being retrieved from the aircraft’s black boxes. Both the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Flight Data Recorder (FDR) are under analysis as part of efforts to determine the cause of the crash.   
 

Parliament committee summons top officials

 
Parliament’s Transport Committee has summoned officials from Boeing as well as India’s Civil Aviation Secretary, The Economic Times reported. The committee, led by Rajya Sabha MP and JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha, aims to scrutinise the incident in detail, including the procurement process of the Boeing 787-8 and its suitability for Air India’s operations. The panel will also hold discussions with key stakeholders such as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Air India.
 

Tata promises long-term family support

 
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran announced on Thursday that Tata Sons and Tata Trusts would jointly establish a dedicated trust to offer long-term assistance to families of those who lost their lives in the accident. The move is seen as part of Tata Group’s broader humanitarian response, given its ownership of Air India.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

