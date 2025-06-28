Delhi weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for rain, thunderstorm

Delhi witnessed a pleasant morning on Saturday as the temperature continued to remain lower.

The showers are expected to bring down the maximum temperature, keeping it between 36–38 degrees Celsius, with the minimum likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Delhi is likely to experience mostly cloudy skies over the next seven days, with the IMD issuing no alerts for the next seven days in its late-night forecast on June 26. IMD forecasts thunderstorms, lightning, and light to very light rainfall until July 2. Gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, occasionally reaching up to 50 kmph during evening or night storms, are also expected. While rainfall intensity may vary, no heatwave conditions are forecast for the week.

Despite alerts, rain keeps Delhi waiting

Despite cloudy skies over the city, the long-awaited monsoon has not arrived in Delhi.

The IMD has issued several alerts in recent days, predicting the monsoon's onset. But so far, the rains have not followed.

In its bulletin on June 25, the IMD said the monsoon was likely to reach Delhi within the next 24 hours (by June 26). Referring to its earlier forecast, the department noted that cloudy conditions had persisted over Delhi for the past three to four days. However, only very light to light rain was recorded in a few areas.