Home / India News / Delhi weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for rain, thunderstorm

Delhi weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for rain, thunderstorm

Delhi continues to wait for the arrival of monsoon; AQI turns satisfactory

cloudy sky, clouds, weather, rain, rainfall
The IMD has issued several alerts in recent days, predicting the monsoon's onset. But so far, the rains have not followed | (PTI Photo)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 11:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi witnessed a pleasant morning on Saturday as the temperature continued to remain lower.
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the national capital. Generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are likely, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, occasionally reaching up to 50 kmph during storms, the IMD said.
 
The showers are expected to bring down the maximum temperature, keeping it between 36–38 degrees Celsius, with the minimum likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Delhi weather: Weekly forecast

Delhi is likely to experience mostly cloudy skies over the next seven days, with the IMD issuing no alerts for the next seven days in its late-night forecast on June 26. IMD forecasts thunderstorms, lightning, and light to very light rainfall until July 2. Gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, occasionally reaching up to 50 kmph during evening or night storms, are also expected. While rainfall intensity may vary, no heatwave conditions are forecast for the week. 

Despite alerts, rain keeps Delhi waiting

Despite cloudy skies over the city, the long-awaited monsoon has not arrived in Delhi.
 
The IMD has issued several alerts in recent days, predicting the monsoon's onset. But so far, the rains have not followed.
 
In its bulletin on June 25, the IMD said the monsoon was likely to reach Delhi within the next 24 hours (by June 26). Referring to its earlier forecast, the department noted that cloudy conditions had persisted over Delhi for the past three to four days. However, only very light to light rain was recorded in a few areas.
 
 According to the IMD, southeasterly winds have been blowing across the city during this time due to an east-west seasonal trough and a convergence line located south of Delhi, extending up to 2 km above ground level. 

Delhi air quality remains ‘satisfactory’

Delhi’s air quality improved on Saturday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the ‘satisfactory’ category after remaining ‘moderate’ for the last few days.
 
The air quality was recorded ‘satisfactory’ at 8 am on June 28, with an AQI reading of 86, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’ and 401–500 ‘severe’.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Experts call 25% cap on railway waiting list 'uneconomical, impractical'

Over 55 mn devotees visited Ayodhya Ram Temple since consecration: UP govt

Over 600 fall ill during Puri Rath Yatra, many admitted to hospitals

'Kaanta Laga' fame actor Shefali Jariwala passes away at 42 in Mumbai

Kolkata student gangrape: Row over perpetrators' links; NCW seeks probe

Topics :Delhi weatherweatherIMD weather forecastweather forecastBS Web ReportsDelhi air quality

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story