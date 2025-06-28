Home / India News / Constitution defines roles of legislature, executive, judiciary: CJI Gavai

Constitution defines roles of legislature, executive, judiciary: CJI Gavai

Chief Justice further stated that when a law is enacted beyond the authority of Parliament or a State Assembly, and it violates constitutional principles, it is imperative for the judiciary to step in (Photo: PTI)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 12:00 PM IST
Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai stressed the importance of the Indian Constitution, stating that it has "defined the boundaries" of the three wings of government--legislature, executive, and judiciary.

CJI Gavai highlighted that lawmaking is the responsibility of the legislature and state assemblies, while the executive functions within the framework of the Constitution and the law.

Addressing the issue of "judicial activism," the CJI asserted that it is necessary for "upholding" the constitution and rights of the citizens.

"Judicial Activism is bound to stay, and it is necessary for the upholding of the Constitution and the upholding of the rights of citizens. At the same time, I am of the view that the Indian Constitution has defined the boundaries of its three wings, whether it is the Legislature, the Executive, or the Judiciary. The work of making laws belongs to the Legislature, whether it is the Parliament or the various State Assemblies. It is expected that the Executive functions according to the Constitution and the law", CJI BR Gavai said while addressing an event in Nagpur on Friday. 

However, CJI Gavai opined that despite "judicial activism" being bound to stay in the judicial system, it should not be allowed to be converted into judicial adventurism or judicial terrorism.

"If the Judiciary tries to interfere in the Executive and Legislative fields in every matter, then I always say, though Judicial Activism is bound to stay, it should not be permitted to be converted into Judicial Adventurism and Judicial Terrorism", BR Gavai said.

The Chief Justice further stated that when a law is enacted beyond the authority of Parliament or a State Assembly, and it violates constitutional principles, it is imperative for the judiciary to step in.

"When any law is made beyond the authority of Parliament or the Assembly, and it breaches the constitutional principles at that time, the Judiciary can step in", he said.

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

