Home / India News / Air India passenger urinates on fellow traveller on Delhi-Bangkok flight

Air India passenger urinates on fellow traveller on Delhi-Bangkok flight

When asked about the incident, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday said the ministry will take note of the incident and speak to the airline

Air India Express, Air India, Boeing
Air India also said it continues to follow the SOPs as laid out by DGCA in such matters. | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi/ Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 5:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An Air India passenger allegedly urinated on a fellow traveller during a flight from the national capital to Bangkok on Wednesday, according to sources.

Air India, in a statement, said that an incident of "unruly passenger behavior" was reported on its Delhi-Bangkok flight on April 9 and the matter has been reported to the authorities (DGCA).

When asked about the incident, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday said the ministry will take note of the incident and speak to the airline.

"If there is any wrongdoing, we will take necessary action," Naidu said on the sidelines of an event in the national capital.

"Air India confirms that an incident of unruly passenger behaviour was reported to the cabin crew operating flight AI2336, from Delhi to Bangkok, on April 9, 2025," an Air India spokesperson said.

The crew followed all laid down procedures, and the matter has been reported to the authorities, it said.

Also Read

IndiGo comes close to becoming world's most valuable airline by mcap

Air India launches major jet revamp to lure back disgruntled passengers

Air India asked me to fly in broken seat or get refund: Goa AAP leader

Air India partners with Apple to enable AirTag-based lost baggage tracking

How a supply glitch gave Air India 50 Boeing jets made for Chinese airlines

In addition to warning the unruly passenger, the airline said, its crew offered to assist an aggrieved passenger to take up a grievance with authorities in Bangkok, which was declined at the time.

"The standing Independent Committee will be convened to assess the incident and determine the action, if any, to be taken against the unruly passenger," the spokesperson said.

Air India also said it continues to follow the SOPs as laid out by DGCA in such matters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Doubling of Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi railway line in Andhra, TN approved

'Lives lost in road accidents, no golden hour care': SC slams Centre

Which Indian companies may be hit hard if US announces tariffs on pharma?

LIVE news: Cabinet approves doubling of Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi single railway line section

'Hang him', says 26/11 fallen hero's father on Tahawwur Rana extradition

Topics :Air Indiaurinary infectionsAir passengerpassenger aircraftDGCACivil Aviation

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story