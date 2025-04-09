Doubling of Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi railway line in Andhra, TN approved

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the doubling of Tirupati - Pakala - Katpadi single railway line Section (104 km) in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with total cost of Rs.1332 crore (approx.).

The enhanced line capacity will improve mobility, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. According to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), the multi-tracking proposal will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways.

The project is in line with the PM Modi's vision of a New India that will make people of the region "Atmanirbhar" by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities.

The project is the result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, which has been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services.

The project covering three Districts in two states i.e., Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 113 Kms, said CCEA.

Along with connectivity to Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, the project section also provides rail connectivity to other prominent destinations such as Sri Kalahasti Shiva Temple, Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple, Chandragiri Fort, etc., attracting pilgrims and tourists from across the country.

Also Read

Multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approx. 400 villages and about 14 lakh population.

This is an essential route for transportation of commodities such as coal, agricultural commodities, cement and other minerals etc. The capacity augmentation work will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 4 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum). The Railways being environment-friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing the logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (4 Crore Litres) and lower CO2 emissions (20 Crore Kg) which is equivalent to plantation of one Crore trees, the release added.