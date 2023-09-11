Home / India News / Air India's SFO flight from Bengaluru diverted to Alaska due to tech issue

Air India's SFO flight from Bengaluru diverted to Alaska due to tech issue

A San Francisco (SFO)-bound Air India flight from Bengaluru, with more than 280 people onboard, was diverted to a city in Alaska due to a technical issue, according to an airline official

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Air India

Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 10:05 PM IST
After fixing the issue, flight AI 175 took off and landed at San Francisco at around 1000 hours India time on Monday, the official said.

There were more than 280 people onboard and the flight later landed at its destination after a delay of around four hours, the official said.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said the flight was briefly diverted to Anchorage in Alaska due to a technical reason.

"All passengers were well looked after, and the flight thereafter continued to its destination San Francisco, where it landed safely. Air India regrets any inconvenience that the delay may have caused," the spokesperson said.

Generally, the duration of the flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco is around 16 hours.

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 9:01 PM IST

