Home / India News / Delhi top city for iPhone enthusiasts, beats Mumbai by big margin: Report

Delhi top city for iPhone enthusiasts, beats Mumbai by big margin: Report

Delhi has emerged as the top city for iPhone enthusiasts as it beats the second in the chart, Mumbai, with a mammoth "182 per cent" more iPhone purchases this year so far, reveals a new report

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Interestingly, Mumbai, while second in iPhone purchases, also experienced a significant iPhone wave, with over a "tenfold increase" in 2022, according to the report.

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 8:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Delhi has emerged as the top city for iPhone enthusiasts as it beats the second in the chart, Mumbai, with a mammoth "182 per cent" more iPhone purchases this year so far, reveals a new report.

The research, "iPhone unboxed" conducted by consumer electronics store chain Croma, found "47 per cent growth" in iPhone sales in Delhi from 2020 to 2021 and rose to "106 per cent" from 2021 to 2022 in the city.

Interestingly, Mumbai, while second in iPhone purchases, also experienced a significant iPhone wave, with over a "tenfold increase" in 2022, according to the report.

The list was followed by Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, with growth percentages of 198 per cent, 221 per cent, and 132 per cent, respectively, from 2021 to 2022.

"The findings by Croma are based on the purchase patterns of Croma consumers throughout the year and close observations of post-purchase usage trends. The iPhone unboxed not only gives the highlights of the past few years but also sets the tone ahead of Apple's forthcoming event on September 12th," read the report.

It also revealed iPhone 13, 128GB, starlight white as the bestselling model; followed by the iPhone 13, 128GB midnight black edition, and the iPhone 13, 128GB blue.

Apple will be announcing its latest iPhone 15 series on Tuesday.

Also Read

iPhone 15: Roundup of features expected from upcoming Apple smartphones

Apple launches Beats Studio Buds+ wireless earbuds: Know features, specs

iPhone 15 series: Apple's upcoming phones to be made in India by Tata Group

Apple iPhone 16 Pro models may get bigger displays, Periscope camera lenses

Big discounts expected on iPhone 14 during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Sebi suppressed facts on stock manipulation by Adani: Petitioner tells SC

Delhi re-imposes ban on use, sale of firecrackers ahead of festive season

G20 Summit: Startup Bridge between India and Saudi Arabia announced

Powered by utility vehicles, PV dispatches jump 9% in August: Siam

Himachal to provide rented accommodation for families in relief camps

Topics :DelhiiPhoneMumbai

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12

PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strike

Air Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stake

G20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils

Next Story