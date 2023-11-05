Home / India News / Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights till Nov 30 amid Israel-Hamas war

Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights till Nov 30 amid Israel-Hamas war

Normally, the full-service carrier operates five weekly flights to Tel Aviv from the national capital

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Air India. Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 9:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Air India has suspended its scheduled flights to Tel Aviv till November 30 amid the tensions between Israel and militant group Hamas.

The airline has not operated a scheduled flight to and from Tel Aviv since October 7.

An airline spokesperson on Sunday said flights to Tel Aviv have been suspended till November 30.

Normally, the full-service carrier operates five weekly flights to Tel Aviv from the national capital. The service is on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Last month, the airline operated a few chartered flights to Tel Aviv from the national capital under the government's Operation Ajay to bring back Indians who wished to come back from Israel against the backdrop of the escalating conflict.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

Crest of Navy warship 'Surat' to be unveiled in city it's named after

Manipur violence: Govt extends mobile internet ban till November 8

EAM meets Wangchuk, affirms India's support for Bhutan's sustainable growth

India sends medicines, other relief materials to earthquake-hit Nepal

At 3,230, Punjab records max farm fires in a day; AQ 'severe' in Haryana

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Air IndiaIsrael-PalestineHamasGaza conflict

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story