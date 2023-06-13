Home / India News / Air India suspends two pilots for allowing unauthorised woman into cockpit

Following recent breach of cockpit norms, Air India has taken disciplinary action against two pilots who permitted an unauthorised woman to enter cockpit of flight AI-445, operating from Delhi to Leh

IANS New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 6:00 PM IST
Following a recent breach of cockpit norms, Air India has taken disciplinary action against two pilots who permitted an unauthorised woman to enter the cockpit of flight AI-445, operating from Delhi to Leh.

The decision came after the airline received a complaint from the cabin crew, who raised concerns about the violation of cockpit regulations.

In response to the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated that they are aware of the issue, and appropriate measures are being implemented in accordance with established procedures.

To conduct a thorough investigation, Air India has formed a committee to delve into the matter, ensuring a comprehensive examination of the events surrounding the violation.

"Air India has a just culture approach to all safety related events and has a zero tolerance for deliberate breaches of regulations. Such breaches are dealt with on a serious basis and sanctions will be imposed on those who are in breach of the regulations," an Air India spokesperson said.

This incident comes merely a month after Air India was fined Rs 30 lakh by the DGCA for a previous breach of cockpit norms, highlighting the airline's need for stricter adherence to established regulations.

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 7:10 PM IST

