Air India pilots suspended for inviting woman friend into cockpit



The airline operator's action comes after a month after an Air India pilot was grounded for inviting his female friend into the cockpit and Air India was fined Rs 30 lakh by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Air India has suspended two of its two pilots for inviting a woman friend into the cockpit of a Delhi-Leh flight last week, India Today reported on Tuesday. The airline initiated action against the two officials who allowed an unauthorised woman into the cockpit of AI-445.



"A female friend of an AI-445 pilot entered the cockpit without following rules, both pilots have been grounded/off-roster by Air India," an Air India official told news agency ANI. Aviation regulator Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, “DGCA is aware of the issue and necessary action is being taken in the matter following procedures." The Air India management suspended the two pilots after receiving a complaint from the cabin crew about the cockpit violation.