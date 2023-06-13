Home / India News / Air India pilots suspended for inviting woman friend into cockpit

The Air India management suspended the two pilots after receiving a complaint from the cabin crew about the cockpit violation

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 6:59 PM IST
Air India has suspended two of its two pilots for inviting a woman friend into the cockpit of a Delhi-Leh flight last week, India Today reported on Tuesday. The airline initiated action against the two officials who allowed an unauthorised woman into the cockpit of AI-445.
The airline operator's action comes after a month after an Air India pilot was grounded for inviting his female friend into the cockpit and  Air India was fined Rs 30 lakh by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The Air India management suspended the two pilots after receiving a complaint from the cabin crew about the cockpit violation.
"A female friend of an AI-445 pilot entered the cockpit without following rules, both pilots have been grounded/off-roster by Air India," an Air India official told news agency ANI. Aviation regulator Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, “DGCA is aware of the issue and necessary action is being taken in the matter following procedures."

The Leh route is considered one of the most difficult and sensitive air routes in the country and allowing an unauthorised person in the cockpit of a commercial aircraft amounts to a violation of law, according to experts.
Recently, the DGCA suspended the license of an Air India pilot for allowing his female friend into the cockpit of the Air India flight AI-915 on the Dubai to Delhi route on February 27. A cabin crew member of flight AI-915 had filed a complaint with the aviation regulator. The DGCA also fined Air India for not taking swift and effective action on the incident.

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 7:03 PM IST

