Home / India News / NCSC issues notice to Zomato over controversial 'Kachra' advertisement

NCSC issues notice to Zomato over controversial 'Kachra' advertisement

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to restaurant aggregator Zomato over a controversial ad which showed actor Lakhia, who played Dalit character Kachra in "Lagaan"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
NCSC issues notice to Zomato over controversial 'Kachra' advertisement

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 5:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to restaurant aggregator Zomato over a controversial ad which showed actor Aditya Lakhia, who played the Dalit character Kachra in the film "Lagaan", as items made of recycled waste.

The NCSC also asked the Delhi Police commissioner and the resident grievance officer of YouTube to investigate the matter.

The ad, which draws a link between the character Kachra with 'kachra', the Hindi word for garbage, was aired on World Environment Day on June 5.

In the nearly two-minute ad, Lakhia is depicted as a lamp, paper, paperweight, watering can, and different types of jackets -- the accompanying text detailing how much recycled 'kachra' was used to make each item.

In its notice, the commission sought an explanation from Zomato over the ad and its details.

It asked the Delhi Police commissioner as well as the resident grievance officer of YouTube to investigate the matter and submit an action taken report immediately through post or email.

NCSC Chairman Vijay Sampla cautioned the officers that if the action taken report is not received within the stipulated time, then the commission might exercise the powers of the civil court conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India and issue a summon for personal appearance before it in Delhi.

Zomato deleted the ad after it came under attack for being casteist. The company issued an apology from its official Twitter handle and said the intent was to "spread awareness about the potential of plastic waste and benefits of recycling in a humorous way".

Also Read

ONDC to test Zomato's dominance; valuation mark-down likely: Analysts

4 reasons why HSBC thinks Zomato is a great buy at the current levels

Zomato hits fresh 52-week high; surpasses its IPO price after a year

Zomato plunges 15%, hits lowest level since July 2022 on heavy volumes

Zypp Electric to deploy 100,000 more e-scooters for Zomato by 2024

Protesting farmers keep NH in Haryana's Kurukshetra shut for second day

Rozgar Mela: Govt committed to create employment, says Shripad Naik

16 people injured after steam leak at Tata Steel's power plant in Odisha

Dorsey wants to cover up, 'Twitter files' exposed misuse: Anurag Thakur

Prepare SOP for extraction of dry trees from forest: CM Sukhu to officials

Topics :ZomatoAdvertisement

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story