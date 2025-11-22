'Air pollution doesn't just damage lungs, also increases risk of dementia'

Along with lung diseases, air pollution can also cause dementia in an individual, Neurologist Dr (Col) Joy Dev Mukherji said in an exclusive interview with ANI.

Dr Joy Dev Mukherji said that "statistical correlation" has been found between air pollution and dementia. However, he added that the exact mechanism behind it "is still not elicited," but suggested that it can be because of "neuroinflammation, which leads to neurodegeneration."

Speaking about whether Air pollution can cause stroke, Neurologist Joy Dev Mukherji dismissed these assumptions but suggested the risk of dementia.

"Air pollution has not been graded as a risk factor for stroke, but for dementia it is proved. So the exact mechanism is not known, but it has been found that there is a statistical correlation. If there is air pollution, besides other diseases like lung diseases, dementia has been found that places where there is an increased amount of particulate pollution, you get dementia," he said.

"The exact mechanism is still not elicited. But probably what I can guess is it causes neuroinflammation, which leads to neurodegeneration and that causes dementia," he added. Dr Mukherji, who served in the Armed Forces Medical Services, said that pollution affects the blood, leading to such diseases, and advised people to take simple precautions. "Control your weight, control your blood pressure, control your diabetes, control your cholesterol, lipids. As of today, lipids are important. Control your exercise, have a decent amount of exercise, and walk every day for 30 minutes or 20 minutes. Don't smoke, don't drink too much. These are the simple precautions that one has to take," he said.

The air pollution has remained "very severe" category in the national capital, with an average AQI of 350 for the past few days. The Delhi government, taking precautionary measures, has issued a notice to schools to suspend outdoor activities and sports events, following concerns raised by the Supreme Court over the deteriorating air quality. The Delhi government has also directed all executing agencies, ground officers, and contractors to strictly adhere to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) guidelines such as erecting dust/wind barriers of at least 2 meters in height along road cutting stretches wider than 18 meters. Covering and keeping loose soil and construction debris moist to prevent air-borne dust. Regular sprinkling of water on unpaved or loose soil areas to suppress dust. Storing all construction waste only at designated sites and not on public roads.

Stringent action is being taken against all construction and demolition sites found causing dust or running air-polluting activities, ensuring full compliance with Delhi's dust mitigation norms. Over 50 such projects have been shut across Delhi so far. Neurologist Dr Mukherji also busted the myth that doing Yoga prevents stroke. He said that while doing yoga is beneficial, it does not help reduce "cholesterol, hypertension", which are the leading causes of a stroke. "Doing yoga doesn't mean that you will not have a stroke. If you have high cholesterol, how will yoga help? And if you have hypertension, how will it help? You have to take medicines for hypertension. You have to take medicines for diabetes. You have to take medicines for your lipid. And if you have a heart condition, how will yoga save you? Yoga is good, but it is not going to prevent a stroke," he said.