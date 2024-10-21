The issue of air pollution in Delhi has again taken centre stage with the national capital reaching 'very poor' category on Monday. According to SAFAR-India, the AQI in the national capital is 307 on Monday.

The AQI scale categories the air quality in six levels, with 0-50 being 'good,' 51-100 is 'satisfactory,' 101-200 is 'moderate,' 201-300 is 'poor,' 301-400 is 'very poor,' and 401-500 is 'severe.' The Central Pollution Control Board states that 'poor' AQI can cause discomfort and the 'very poor' level can increase the chances of respiratory illnesses.

The air pollution is a matter of serious concern especially during Diwali leading to a surge in respiratory illness. Apart from breathing difficulties, people experience burning eyes, heart ailments, sore throats, skin allergies and even many other health problems.

According to the World Health Organisation, the exposure to PM 2.5 over 24 hours must not be over 15 micrograms per cubic metre. Many areas in the national capital recorded AQI which is over 30 times more than the acceptable level.

Factors increasing air pollution during Diwali

Firecrackers are a common tradition during Diwali which add a significant amount of pollutants into the air. These pollutants include harmful gases like sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, and particulate matter. The pollution erupting from firecrackers can have a detrimental effect on air quality leading to a surge in air pollution.

The high levels of air pollution can cause serious health consequences leading to respiratory conditions like asthma and bronchitis increasing the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. Children, elderly people and individuals with pre-existing health conditions are vulnerable to the effects of air pollution.

How can you minimise the air pollution during Diwali?

Here are the measures to minimise the impact of air pollution during this Diwali:

Avoid bursting firecrackers which result in worsening air pollution and choose some alternative ways to celebrate Diwali like lighting diyas, eco-friendly decorations and spending time with loved ones.

Do not go outside when the air pollution is at peak to avoid the entrance of polluted air.

Bring air purifiers can help filter out pollutants improving indoor air quality suitable for the size of your room.

Do not go outside during Diwali without a mask to lower the pollutant exposure.

Implement these precautions to reduce the air pollution impact on your health, especially during Diwali. It is vital to improve the well-being of those around you.