Vistara flight denied Afghan airspace after bomb scare, returns to Delhi

Afghan authorities denied access to their airspace to a Frankfurt-bound Vistara flight on Sunday (October 21) due to a bomb threat. Subsequently, the aircraft returned to Delhi, according to a PTI report quoting sources. The flight, UK25, was operated by a Boeing 787 and carried over 240 passengers on its journey from Delhi to Frankfurt.

The bomb threat was described as 'non-specific', and initially, it was decided to allow the flight to proceed. However, when Afghan airspace officials were notified of the threat, they refused permission for the plane to pass through. As a result, the flight was forced to turn back and landed safely in Delhi at approximately 4.20 pm (IST), having departed at 1.10 pm.

Vistara confirmed the incident in a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating: “Flight UK25 from Delhi to Frankfurt (DEL-FRA) is returning to Delhi (DEL) and is expected to arrive in Delhi (DEL) at 1620 hours.”

Vistara flight passed through Pakistan’s airspace



Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 indicated that the aircraft had entered Pakistani and Afghan airspace before reversing course. The standard route for this flight passes through Pakistan, Afghanistan, and other countries before reaching Germany.

Earlier, Vistara had reported receiving security threats for six of its flights, including UK25, during a week marked by nearly 100 bomb threats targeting various flights, most of which were later deemed hoaxes.

While no official statement was immediately available from Vistara, the prompt action taken ensured the safety of both passengers and crew, with all necessary security procedures adhered to.

Bomb threat hoaxes disrupting air travel



This week has seen nearly 100 flights receive bomb threats, all of which were ultimately confirmed to be hoaxes. On Sunday (October 20) alone, 24 flights operated by Indian airlines, including IndiGo, Vistara, Air India, and Akasa Air, were targeted. The threats affected both domestic and international routes.

In response, civil aviation authorities and the government have issued stern warnings, vowing to take strong action against those responsible for these disruptions.

Earlier on Saturday (October 19), the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) held discussions with airline CEOs to explore ways of minimising the impact of these false threats. Zulfiquar Hasan, director general of BCAS, reassured the public that Indian airspace remains safe, with strict protocols in place to manage such incidents.

“Indian skies are absolutely safe,” Hasan said, urging passengers to remain calm and confident. “The current security protocols are robust, and we are working diligently to put an end to these hoax calls. Passengers should feel reassured and encouraged to fly without fear,” he said.