Airlines making operational arrangements amid West Asia crisis: MoCA

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday said it is closely monitoring developments in West Asia and their potential implications for air travel between India and the region.

It also said that Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu is continuously overseeing the situation and maintaining direct engagement with all the relevant stakeholders to ensure quick and coordinated responses.

Data suggest that Indian carriers operated 45 inbound flights with 7,047 passengers arriving on them from West Asia on March 9, the ministry said in a statement.

Airlines are making appropriate operational arrangements in response to the evolving situation, with passenger safety and continuity of services remaining the primary considerations, it said.

The ministry said it is maintaining regular coordination with airlines and other concerned stakeholders to ensure that passenger movement continues in an orderly manner. Airfares are also being closely monitored to ensure that ticket prices remain reasonable and that there is no undue surge during this period, it said. Operational plans of airlines indicate that Air India and Air India Express will operate flights to Riyadh starting March 12, while IndiGo will commence Mumbai-Riyadh-Mumbai services from Thursday, it said, adding that SpiceJet has been facilitated to obtain alternate airport approvals to ensure continued operational safety and flexibility in the region.