All political parties should come together to defeat RSS & BJP: CPI MP

Claiming that India is witnessing a situation where politics of the extreme right is holding hands together with the greed of the super rich, CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Vishwam asserted that they should be fought back at any cost.

The CPI leader urged all political parties in the country committed to democracy to come together to resist and defeat RSS and BJP, which he alleged are trying to undermine democratic norms of the country.

"India is witnessing a situation where the politics of the extreme right hold hands together with the greed of the super rich," he said, inaugurating the delegate session of the 30th conference of the Bengal Provincial Bank Employees' Association on Saturday.

Claiming that they together pose the "biggest threat" to democracy, secularism and the basic structures of the constitution, the CPI leader asserted that they should be fought back at any cost.

Vishwam said that the working class should understand the need for unity and struggle at this critical juncture.