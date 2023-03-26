Home / India News / Cong in Telangana holds 'deeksha' protest against Rahul's disqualification

Cong in Telangana holds 'deeksha' protest against Rahul's disqualification

The Congress in Telangana on Sunday began a day-long dharna at Gandhi Bhavan here against the disqualification of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | Hyderabad
Cong in Telangana holds 'deeksha' protest against Rahul's disqualification

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

: The Congress in Telangana on Sunday began a day-long dharna at Gandhi Bhavan here against the disqualification of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President, A Revanth Reddy, party MPs from the state, AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana Manikrao Thakre and several leaders took part in the protest and expressed their solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leaders, addressed the 'deeksha' and condemned Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as an MP following his conviction by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat had in a notification said that his disqualification was effective from March 23 -- the day of his conviction.

Topics :Rahul GandhiCongressLok SabhaTelangana

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 1:26 PM IST

Also Read

Congress in Goa to hold Satyagraha to protest Rahul's disqualification

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha one day after conviction

Rahul's disqualification: Cong to observe day-long Satyagraha across nation

Cong Rajasthan chief calls Rahul's disqualification 'murder of democracy'

Rahul Gandhi updates Twitter bio, describes himself as 'Dis'Qualified MP'

Mumbai: Five women hospitalised after fire breaks out in high-rise flat

Kharge slams BJP, asks why is ruling party pained if fugitives criticised

Covid cases hit five-month high, weekly deaths at 29, highest since Dec

Reduce civil services recruitment cycle, parlimentary panel tells UPSC

Recommended for you

Recommended by

Next Story