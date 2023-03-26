Home / India News / Mumbai: Five women hospitalised after fire breaks out in high-rise flat

Mumbai: Five women hospitalised after fire breaks out in high-rise flat

Five women, including three senior citizens, were hospitalised after a fire broke on the fourth floor flat of a residential high-rise in Kanjurmarg in Mumbai on Sunday morning, an official said

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | Mumbai
Mumbai: Five women hospitalised after fire breaks out in high-rise flat

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 2:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Five women, including three senior citizens, were hospitalised after a fire broke on the fourth floor flat of a residential high-rise in Kanjurmarg in Mumbai on Sunday morning, an official said.

The fire broke out in the flat in the gound-plus-14 storey building in Mhada Colony in Karve Nagar at 9:26am and was doused some 45 minutes later, he said.

"The fire was confined to the wiring, electric installation in the common meter cabin on the ground floor as well as the electric duct. Fire brigade and police personnel arrived at the spot and rescued five persons who were trapped," he said.

"They have been hospitalised after suffering injuries and suffocation from smoke inhalation. Their condition is stable," he added.

Topics :MumbaiFire accidenthospitals

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 1:26 PM IST

Also Read

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

Women's T20 World Cup: India fail again, lose to AUS by 5 runs in semifinal

Women's T20 World Cup Semis: South Africa create history, qualify for final

Fire breaks out at residential building in Mumbai's Chembur area: Official

Women's T20 World Cup final: Australia vs South Africa live stream in India

Kharge slams BJP, asks why is ruling party pained if fugitives criticised

Covid cases hit five-month high, weekly deaths at 29, highest since Dec

Reduce civil services recruitment cycle, parlimentary panel tells UPSC

Martyr PM's son who walked for unity can never insult country: Priyanka

India's digital public infra story worth showcasing: Cisco India President

Recommended for you

Recommended by

Next Story