Home / India News / Allahabad HC calls live-in relationships timepass, says they lack sincerity

Allahabad HC calls live-in relationships timepass, says they lack sincerity

The petitioner, through her lawyer, told the court that she is 20-years-old and has every right to decide on her future

BS Web Team New Delhi
Allahabad High Court

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 5:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Live-in relationships are more about infatuation for the opposite sex, lack sincerity and often result in timepass, said the Allahabad High Court while refusing to grant police protection to an interfaith couple.

The observations were made while the high court was hearing a petition filed jointly by a Hindu woman and her Muslim partner challenging an FIR lodged against the Muslim man by the woman's aunt under Section 366 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In their petition before court, the interfaith couple sought protection from the police and told the court that the couple had decided to "remain in a live-in relationship".

Hearing the petition, a bench of Justice Rahul Chaturvedi and Justice Azhar Husain Idri, said, "The court feels that such type of relationship is more of infatuation than to have stability and sincerity. Unless and until the couple decides to marry and give the name of their relationship or they are sincere towards each other, the court shuns and avoids expressing any opinion on such a type of relationship."

The woman petitioner, through her lawyer, told the court that she is 20-years-old and has every right to decide on her future and she has chosen petitioner number 2 as her boyfriend with whom she wants to have a live-in relationship.

The lawyer for the informant, the girl's aunt, told the court that the aunt vehemently opposes the plea, contending that the girl's partner is already facing an FIR under the UP Gangster Act and that he is a "roadside Romeo" and a "vagabond" who has no future, and in all certainty, "would ruin the life of the girl".

The court expressed its reservation about such a relationship and noted that such relations are often a result of infatuation without sincerity and often result in timepass.

The court also refused to grant any protection to the petitioner, adding that its views should not be misconstrued that the court is passing any remark or validating such type of relationship of the petitioners or protecting them from any legal proceeding instituted following the law.

Also Read

Changing partners every season not hallmark of stable society: Allahabad HC

Companies not too keen to implement Haryana's liquor at workplace policy

Gyanvapi row: Allahabad court to hear petition filed by waqf board today

Latest Live: TS Sing Deo to takeover as next deputy CM of Chhattisgarh

Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro

RBI ombudsman scheme can't be reduced to tantalising promise: Delhi HC

Navratri festival: Dos and Don'ts to avoid heart attack during Garba dance

Vijayadashami 2023: History, Importance, Rituals, Timings, Celebration

BJP leader Diya Kumari criticises Congress' Rajasthan election slogan

Kamal Nath given franchise of Madhya Pradesh Congress, says Shivraj Chouhan

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Allahabad High CourtLive-in relationshipsBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story