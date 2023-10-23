Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / Kamal Nath given franchise of Madhya Pradesh Congress, says Shivraj Chouhan

Kamal Nath given franchise of Madhya Pradesh Congress, says Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed that Congress has made the upcoming election about the future of Nakul Nath and Jaivardhan Singh

BS Web Team New Delhi
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 3:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Continuing his spate of sharply worded attacks, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday accused Congress stalwarts, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, of furthering the political careers of their sons through ticket distribution.

Amid reports of discontent among Congress ranks over ticket distribution for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said it seemed Kamal Nath had been handed over the franchise to distribute Congress tickets.

"Congress has made this election about the future of Nakul Nath [Congress MP and son of former CM Kamal Nath] and Jaivardhan Singh [Congress MLA and son of Digvijaya Singh]. It seems that in MP, Mallikarjun Kharge has given the franchise to distribute Congress tickets to Kamal Nath. After taking the franchise, Kamal Nath is not listening to anybody, he is establishing Nakul Nath and on the other side Digvijaya Singh is establishing Jaivardhan," the chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The fresh attack comes days after Kamal Nath told the miffed supporters of a ticket aspirant to tear Digvijaya Singh's clothes. After the BJP said the video displayed infighting among the Congress, the two stalwarts downplayed the video.

On Tuesday, while releasing the party's manifesto, the two leaders got involved in banter.

Singh, in a lighter vein, said the party's ticket documents were signed by the state Congress chief Kamal Nath. "Then whose clothes should be torn?" he asked as party leaders laughed.

Later, Nath said his relationship with Singh was not political.

"It is a relationship of jokes and laughs, of love. Long back, I had given him a power of attorney that he would face verbal abuses for me. That power of attorney is still valid," he added.

Chouhan later took a jibe at the two leaders. "The work is divided in the Congress party. The power of attorney to face abuse has also been given. Kamal Nath himself has revealed he has given the power of attorney to Digvijay Singh to face abuses, which is still valid. Now I want to ask Kamal Nath, why do you do such work that you have to face abuses? If you have to face abuse, then you don't face it yourself and give the power of attorney to someone else," he said.

(With agency input)

Also Read

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Posters targeting Kamal Nath surfaces in Bhopal ahead of MP polls

Played last bet of 'false' hope: Kamal Nath on BJP's 2nd list of candidates

Gave inflation, corruption and unemployment: Kamal Nath's jibe at Chouhan

MP elections Live: Digvijaya requests ECI to handover VVPAT slips to voters

MP polls: Digvijaya Singh requests ECI to handover VVPAT slips to voters

Anyone who misbehaves with sisters and daughters will be hanged: MP CM

Tried our best: MP Congress chief on seat-sharing with Akhilesh Yadav

Congress, SP left standing at talks table over seats in Madhya Pradesh

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Kamal NathMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsShivraj Singh ChouhanBJPCongressElection newsElections in IndiaState assembly pollsBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story