Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / BJP leader Diya Kumari criticises Congress' Rajasthan election slogan

BJP leader Diya Kumari criticises Congress' Rajasthan election slogan

Kumari dismissed protest regarding former vice president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat's son-in-law Narpat Singh Rajvi being shifted from Jaipur's Vidhyadhar Nagar seat to make way for her

BS Web Team New Delhi
Divya Kumari (Photo: diyakumariofficial.com)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 4:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Diya Kumari criticised the Congress' election slogan "Kam Kiya Dil Se, Congress Fir Se," stating that the party cannot fool people by making announcements in the last few months before the assembly polls in Rajasthan in an interview with PTI.

"The Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government crossed the limits by making several announcements and promises before the election, but people have not got their benefits, and nothing has been realised on the ground," she said.

Kumari accused the Congress of not fulfilling its promises and claimed that people were fed up due to the lack of progress in the state.

"Don't know what they are talking about and what they are dreaming about. People of Rajasthan are completely fed up over the last five years. No work was done in Rajasthan due to their internal fight," Kumari said, referring to the Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot tussle for power.

She emphasised the need to focus on forming a BJP government and highlighted issues like crimes against women, law and order, unemployment, and high fuel prices. Kumari expressed confidence in the BJP forming the government and emphasised the importance of increasing the voting percentage in her constituency by propagating the work done by the Modi-led government at the Centre.

She also commented on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), stating that blaming the Centre was easy, and the state government should acknowledge its shortcomings in project implementation.

The ERCP is an ambitious irrigation project that addresses drinking water problems in 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan, including the Kota division.

When asked about vice president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat's son-in-law Narpat Singh Rajvi being shifted from Jaipur's Vidhyadhar Nagar seat to make way for her, she dismissed the protest, stating, "Such things keep happening. It happens in every election. Party works like a family and everything will be fine soon."

The Rajasthan state Assembly elections will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3.
 

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Polling on November 17, result on December 3

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Congress to announce 'guarantees' in Rajasthan, similar to Karnataka

'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' violates MCC: Congress leader RC Chaudhary

Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Common man not safe here - Shekhawat

Vote for AIMIM if you want freedom from hate, discrimination: Owaisi

Rajasthan polls: Congress releases 2nd list, fields another 43 candidates

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rajasthan AssemblyCongressRajasthan governmentrajasthanIndian National CongressBJPState assembly pollsstate electionsAssembly pollsAssembly electionsElection newsElections in IndiaIndian electionsElection campaignBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

BJP leader Diya Kumari criticises Congress' Rajasthan election slogan

AAP releases list of star campaigners for Mizoram assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Kohli helps Disney+Hotstar break Jio Cinemas viewership record of FIFA WC

World Cup: Shreyas wins 'Fielder of the Match' award after IND vs NZ match

India News

Allahabad HC calls live-in relationships timepass, says they lack sincerity

Navratri festival: Dos and Don'ts to avoid heart attack during Garba dance

Economy News

Fiscal position solid, retail inflation to stay within target: FinMin

4% inflation focus may not signal 'higher for longer' rates: MPC members

Next Story