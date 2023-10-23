Home / India News / Navratri festival: Dos and Don'ts to avoid heart attack during Garba dance

Navratri festival: Dos and Don'ts to avoid heart attack during Garba dance

Around 10 people died in parts of Gujarat in the last 24 hours. This has raised concern about cardiac arrest among higher authorities and experts. Here are some dos and don'ts to avoid heart attack

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 4:15 PM IST
People are getting cardiac arrest while playing Garba on Navratri nights. Times Now reported that around 10 people died while playing Garba in the last 24 hours. This has raised concern among authorities and experts, who are suggesting going through check-ups before indulging in high-intensive exercises or Garba dance.

Former Gujarat CM and Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel raised her concern over cases of heart attack while playing Garba reported in Gujarat.

While speaking at a function at Sander village in Patan district, Patel said many people lost their lives while playing Garba in Navratri, and there should be an analysis of this. She also mentioned that she had spoken to Gujarat health minister Rushikeshbhai Patel to figure out the number of youths who died in the last year in Gujarat and analyse how many of them were men and women.

What causes a heart attack?
A heart attack occurs when an artery, which plays a key role in sending blood and oxygen to the heart, is blocked. It happens due to fatty and cholesterol-containing deposits that build up over time and form plaques in the heart's arteries. If the plaque breaks, it can form a blood clot that blocks arteries and causes a heart attack. During a heart attack, the deficiency of blood flow causes the heart muscles to die. 

What are the dos and don'ts while playing Garba to prevent heart attacks?
Here are the dos and don'ts to prevent cardiac arrest while playing Garba:

Do's

Stay Dehydrated: While performing high-intensity exercises, make sure to drink plenty of water to stay well-hydrated throughout the event.

Monitor physical exertion: The most important thing in garba is dancing, and hence each needs to be mindful of their physical limits. You should know when you need to stop.

Eat mindfully: Enjoy delicious food but in optimum quantity. Go for healthy food options and to avoid overeating in sugary and fatty treats.

Listen to your body: If you feel any discomfort, dizziness, or breathlessness, never hesitate to visit doctors for any medical help.

Don'ts

Avoid alcohol: Alcohol and excessive consumption of caffeine can dehydrate you and put additional stress on your heart.

Steer clear of overeating: The festive atmosphere on the Garba nights may encourage overindulgence and practice portion control to avoid any heart issues.

Avoid late-night binging: Avoid late-night heavy eating which can disrupt your sleep cycle and can affect heart health. Try to finish food earlier.

Skip tobacco and excessive sugar: Tobacco can compress blood vessels and stress your heart. Excessive sugar can lead to crashes and spikes.

