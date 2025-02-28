Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Allahabad HC directs ASI to clean Jama Masjid in Sambhal, no whitewashing

Allahabad HC directs ASI to clean Jama Masjid in Sambhal, no whitewashing

Naqvi assured the court that no hindrance will be caused during cleaning while advocate general of the state said that law and order will be maintained

Allahabad High Court
Allahabad High Court | Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India Prayagraj (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 11:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to clean the premises of Jama Masjid in Sambhal but did not pass an order for whitewashing of the mosque.

The order was passed by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal on an application by Committee of Management, Jama Masjid seeking permission for whitewashing and cleaning of the mosque ahead of Ramzan.

On Thursday, the court directed the ASI to immediately inspect the mosque site and appoint a team of three officers who would submit a report in this connection by 10 am on Friday.

According to the ASI report, the interior of the mosque has ceramic paint and there is no need to whitewash it at present.

During the hearing on Friday, senior advocate S F A Naqvi, appearing for the mosque committee, submitted that they only want whitewashing and lighting work to be done. On this, the court asked the ASI to clean the dust and clear the grass on the premises.

Naqvi assured the court that no hindrance will be caused during cleaning while advocate general of the state said that law and order will be maintained.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: Trying to get India-EU free trade deal done this year, says European Commission president

PM Modi asks youth to build 'Viksit Bharat' on National Science Day

IMD weather update 2025: Warning of record-breaking March heat and more

T'gana tunnel: South Central Railway joins rescue teams with metal cutters

India's Got Latent Row: Chanchlani records statement with Guwahati police

Topics :Allahabad High CourtUttar Pradesharcheology

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story