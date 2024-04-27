Home / India News / Allahabad HC grants bail to Dhananjay Singh, refuses stay on 7 yr jail

Allahabad HC grants bail to Dhananjay Singh, refuses stay on 7 yr jail

After hearing the criminal appeal filed by the former MP and his associate on April 24, Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh had reserved the order

Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India Prayagraj
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 2:42 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Allahabad High Court on Saturday granted bail to former MP Dhananjay Singh but refused his plea to suspend or stay a seven-year imprisonment sentence passed by a district court in a 2020 kidnapping and extortion case.

After the high court order, Singh will be released on bail but he cannot contest the election.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The MP-MLA court in Jaunpur on March 6, sentenced Singh and his associate Santosh Vikram to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2020 case of the kidnapping and extortion of Namami Gange project manager Abhinav Singhal.

After hearing the criminal appeal filed by the former MP and his associate on April 24, Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh had reserved the order.

This appeal was filed against the judgement passed by the special judge, Jaunpur MP/MLA on March 6.

Singh's wife Srikala Reddy is contesting elections from the Jaunpur parliamentary constituency on the Bahujan Samaj Party ticket.

Singh was reportedly preparing to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Jaunpur seat but his conviction made him ineligible to contest the election.

Also Read

'No will to live': UP judge alleges sexual harassment, CJI seeks report

BSP announces names of candidate for four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal

CM Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati pay tributes to Kanshi Ram

Meet Akash Anand, the successor of Mayawati in Bahujan Samaj Party

How Bahujan Samaj Party, which turns 40 in 2024, is bracing for new era

Shutdown of businesses begins in Nagaland in protest against extortion

One person dead, 13 injured in tourist bus accident in Kerala: Police

India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its West Asia ties

ED arrests Uttarakhand man in international drugs trafficking case

IAF helicopter roped in to douse forest fires in Uttarakhand's Nainital

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Allahabad High CourtAllahabadLok SabhaLok Sabha elections

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story