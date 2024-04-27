Home / India News / One person dead, 13 injured in tourist bus accident in Kerala: Police

One person was killed and 13 others injured when a tourist bus lost control and turned turtle in this district early on Saturday, police said.

Press Trust of India Kozhikode (Kerala)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 2:00 PM IST
The incident occurred when the bus was proceeding to Udupi in neighbouring Karnataka from Thiruvananthapuram.

"The driver might have dozed off at the wheel. It was a slope and the bus went down after losing control," a police officer said.

The deceased man got trapped beneath the vehicle and his life could not be saved though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, they added.

Topics :Kerala govtKerala governmentKerala Policeroad accident

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

