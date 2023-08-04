Home / India News / Allahabad HC issues notice to SP leader Azam Khan in hate speech case

Allahabad HC issues notice to SP leader Azam Khan in hate speech case

The high court was hearing an appeal filed by the Uttar Pradesh government challenging a Rampur court's order acquitting Khan in the case

Press Trust of India Prayagraj
After hearing the appeal, Justice Raj Beer Singh fixed September 27 as the next date of hearing in the case | File Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 7:35 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday issued a notice to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a 2019 hate speech case and directed that the record of the trial court as well as appellate court of Rampur be summoned.

The high court was hearing an appeal filed by the Uttar Pradesh government challenging a Rampur court's order acquitting Khan in the case.

After hearing the appeal, Justice Raj Beer Singh fixed September 27 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Khan had allegedly made derogatory remarks against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. A criminal case alleging hate speech was registered against him at Milak police station in Rampur.

Subsequently, the former UP minister was convicted and given three years imprisonment in the said hate speech case by the trial court of Rampur in October 2022. As a result, he was disqualified as MLA from UP Assembly.

Khan was convicted under sections 153A (promoting enmity between two groups) and 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951.

He challenged the trial court's order in the MP/MLA court of Rampur, which acquitted him in the case on May 24 this year.

Also Read

Minister's hate speech about Muslims liable for prosecution

SP leader Azam Khan gets two-year jail in another case of hate speech

BSP MP Ansari could be disqualified from LS; list grows longer in UP

Register cases even if no complaint is filed: Supreme Court on hate speech

Allahabad HC issues notice to complainant in Azam Khan's plea, seeks reply

11 World Bank officials meet Finance Minister Sitharaman in New Delhi

Manipur HC orders status quo on burial site, over 25 injured in violence

Calcutta HC Port Blair bench fines Lt Guv of Andamans, suspends chief secy

NFRA slaps 10-year ban, imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on auditor for lapses

Women-led development deliberations take centre stage at G20: Irani

Topics :Samajwadi PartyAzam KhanAllahabad High Courthate speech

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story