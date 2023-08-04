Manipur HC orders status quo on burial site, over 25 injured in violence

Hours before a planned mass burial of Kuki-Zomi people killed in Manipur's ethnic violence, the states high court on Thursday ordered that the status quo be maintained at the proposed burial site in Churachandpur district, while ITLF, an apex tribal body, said it was postponing the funeral service plans by seven days following requests from the Union home ministry.

Meanwhile, over 25 people were injured in clashes as Army and RAF personnel fired tear gas shells in Kangvai and Phougakchao areas in Bishnupur district on Thursday to stop processions from proceeding to the proposed burial site violating restrictions on gatherings, officials said.

The district magistrates of Imphal East and Imphal West withdrew curfew relaxations earlier announced, imposing day curfew as a precautionary measure, throughout the Imphal valley.

The Kuki-Zomi organisation, Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum, had planned the burial of 35 people, who were killed in ethnic riots in the state, on Thursday at a site in Haolai Khopi village of Churachandpur, resulting in tension in many districts of Manipur.

The Manipur High Court bench headed by Acting Chief Justice MV Muralidaran started hearing the case early at 6 am, given the urgency of the issue and directed the state and central governments and their law-enforcing agencies as well as the public to "maintain status quo" with regard to the land in question. It also said the matter would come up for further hearing on August 9.

The bench took into consideration the "potential of aggravating the already volatile law and order situation and the possibility of igniting a fresh wave of violence and bloodshed due to gathering of a large mob at the land in question".

The Centre, the state government and aggrieved parties are also directed to make an effort for an amicable settlement in the matter, the bench, also comprising Justice A Guneshwar Sharma, said.

Briefing reporters, Manipur's Law & Legislative Affairs Minister Th. Basantakumar said that Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had appealed to "all concerned to maintain peace and communal harmony."



"The Government of India also seized of the issue of last rites of the mortal remains of those killed in the ethnic violence in Manipur and assured that it will spare no effort to resolve the issue amicably to the utmost satisfaction of all parties within a period of seven days," the minister said quoting the Union minister's letter.

A spokesperson for ITLF said besides the home minister holding talks with them and issuing an appeal, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga also made a similar request.

"We had a marathon meeting last night till 4 am due to a new development. The MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) requested us to delay the burial and that if we comply with the request, we will be allowed to bury (35 people) in the same location and the government will legalise the land for the burial. The Mizoram CM had also made a similar request," ITLF Media Convenor Ginza Vualzong told reporters.

ITLF Officials, who had earlier in the day said they had postponed plans for five days, said that they acceded to the Union government's request and extended it by two more days.

After long deliberation with various stakeholders late in the night, the ITLF concluded that it would consider the request of the MHA provided "they give us a written assurance on five demands", Vualzong said.

The legalisation of the burial site in Churachandpur and the withdrawal of state forces comprising personnel from the Meitei community from the hill districts of Manipur were among the five demands made by the Kuki-Zomi organisation.

An appeal has also been made to Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a platform of Meitei groups to similarly maintain peace.

Earlier, additional central security forces had rushed to the Bishnupur-Churachandpur district boundary following the call by the ITLF.

Two persons including a Manipur Rifles policeman were also injured in a gunfight at Senjam Chirang in Imphal West district on Thursday morning, police said, adding the policeman later succumbed to injuries.

In another development, a mob looted arms and ammunition from the 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion outpost at Naransena in Bishnupur district, official sources said.

Another group of miscreants also attempted to loot arms and ammunition from the 2nd Manipur Rifles complex at Imphal but security personnel deployed at that camp foiled the attempt by firing several rounds of tear gas shells.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundred were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

In the last 24 hours, 130 checkpoints were set up in different districts, both in the hill and the valley, and police detained 347 persons in connection with various violations, Manipur police tweeted.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley.

Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

Tension has been brewing since morning in Bishnupur district as hundreds of locals came out on the streets to go towards the burial site and to block the movement of security forces.

Locals led by women tried to pass the barricade put up by the Army and RAF personnel, demanding that they be allowed to go to Tuibuong, the burial site.

The security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob, resulting in injuries.

Fearing the spread of violence, the district magistrates of Imphal East and West issued separate orders, reimposing the day curfew.

Earlier this week, curfew hours had been relaxed as the situation had improved in Imphal Valley.