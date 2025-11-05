Home / India News / Allahabad HC orders instant prisoner release through electronic bail system

Allahabad HC orders instant prisoner release through electronic bail system

The order was passed by Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal while granting bail to an accused in a kidnapping case

Allahabad High Court
The single-judge order on Tuesday said that despite the Supreme Court's 2024 ruling, bail orders often do not reach jail authorities promptly. The Registrar (Compliance) informed that due to the absence of jail details in bail applications, it become
Press Trust of India Prayagraj (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 11:48 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Allahabad High Court has issued directions for the direct electronic transmission of bail orders and immediate release of prisoners through the Bail Order Management System (BOMS) so that no one remains in jail after being granted bail.

The order was passed by Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal while granting bail to an accused in a kidnapping case.

The high court observed, "The personal liberty of a person is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. Therefore, a person cannot be deprived of their liberty, except in accordance with the procedure established by law.

"Once a Court grants bail to an undertrial or convict, then it is the right of that undertrial or convict to know about the bail order immediately so that he/she does not remain confined in jail because of the laxity on the part of the judicial system or jail administration. The Apex Court also showed its concern about the liberty of a man who has been granted bail in the case of Policy Strategy for Grant of Bail (supra)."  The single-judge order on Tuesday said that despite the Supreme Court's 2024 ruling, bail orders often do not reach jail authorities promptly. The Registrar (Compliance) informed that due to the absence of jail details in bail applications, it becomes difficult to send copies of bail orders directly to the Jail Superintendent.

To this, the HC directed that while filing a bail application, advocates should mention details of the jails of the accused, too.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US government shutdown becomes longest ever, costs economy $15 bn weekly

Premium

India's dev trajectory is an emulative model for Global South: Mandaviya

Premium

Cyclone fury fading: Storm intensity dips even as Bay of Bengal stays prone

Modi correcting all structural deficiencies: Chandrababu Naidu in London

PM Modi meets, congratulates Indian women's cricket team on World Cup win

Topics :India NewsAllahabad High Courtprisoners

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story