PM Modi meets, congratulates Indian women's cricket team on World Cup win

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur recalled meeting the Prime Minister in 2017 without the trophy

Indian womens cricket team (Image: X/@ANI)
Vice Captain Smriti Mandhana said the PM had motivated them and has been an inspiration for all of them. (Image: X/@ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 10:29 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met the triumphant Indian women's cricket team at his residence and lauded the players for their remarkable resilience and comeback in the World Cup after enduring a tough phase marked by three consecutive defeats.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur recalled meeting the Prime Minister in 2017 without the trophy.

She said now that they have met him with the trophy, they would wish to meet him more often.

Vice Captain Smriti Mandhana said the PM had motivated them and has been an inspiration for all of them.

The victorious Indian women's cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur had arrived in the national capital on Tuesday evening for the meeting.

The team won its first global trophy -- the 50-over World Cup -- after beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, marking a defining moment for the women's game in the cricket-obsessed country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

