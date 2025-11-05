PM Modi meets, congratulates Indian women's cricket team on World Cup win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met the triumphant Indian women's cricket team at his residence and lauded the players for their remarkable resilience and comeback in the World Cup after enduring a tough phase marked by three consecutive defeats.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur recalled meeting the Prime Minister in 2017 without the trophy.

She said now that they have met him with the trophy, they would wish to meet him more often.

Vice Captain Smriti Mandhana said the PM had motivated them and has been an inspiration for all of them.

The victorious Indian women's cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur had arrived in the national capital on Tuesday evening for the meeting.