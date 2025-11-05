India's dev trajectory is an emulative model for Global South: Mandaviya

India’s development trajectory offers an emulative model for the Global South, as the country stands ready to share its best practices and strengthen global partnerships, in a bid to alleviate poverty, provide full employment, decent working conditions and social inclusion, said Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday.

“India’s development story is one of transformation at scale. In the last 10 years, through persistent reforms, convergence of welfare programmes, and digital innovation, approximately 250 million Indians have been lifted out of multidimensional poverty. India’s development trajectory offers an emulative development model for the Global South. As we collectively chart the future course of social development, India stands ready to share its best practices and strengthen global partnerships,” Mandaviya said at the second world summit for social development in Doha.

Besides, he highlighted that India’s social security coverage has increased from 19 per cent in 2015 to 64.3 per cent in 2025, with the International Social Security Association (ISSA) conferring India with the “ISSA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Social Security” this year. He also said that India's economic growth and social development pathways are aligned with the sustainable development goals and showcases our commitments regarding climate change. “We remain steadfast on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals agenda of the UN. The Copenhagen Declaration three decades ago placed people at the centre of development, with a focus on poverty alleviation, full employment and decent work, and social inclusion. India’s approach towards economic growth and social progress resonates with this declaration,” he added.