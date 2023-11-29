Home / India News / Allegations of plot to kill Sikh extremist in US: India forms probe panel

Allegations of plot to kill Sikh extremist in US: India forms probe panel

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India constituted a high-level inquiry committee on November 18 to look into all the relevant aspects of the matter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
File photo of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 2:28 PM IST
India has constituted a high-level inquiry committee to probe allegations relating to a conspiracy to kill a Sikh extremist on American soil.

The Financial Times, citing unnamed sources, last week reported that US authorities thwarted a plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, and issued a warning to the Indian government over concerns it was involved in the plot.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India constituted a high-level inquiry committee on November 18 to look into all the relevant aspects of the matter.

"We have already said that during the course of discussions with the US on bilateral security cooperation, the US side shared some inputs pertaining to nexus between organised criminals, gun runners, terrorists and others," Bagchi said.

He was replying to a media query on the matter.

"We had also indicated that India takes such inputs seriously since they impinge on our national security interests as well, and relevant departments were already examining the issue," he said.

"In this context, it is informed that on November 18, the Government of India constituted a high-level Enquiry Committee to look into all the relevant aspects of the matter," he added.

Bagchi said India will take necessary follow-up action based on the findings of the committee.

US India relations separatist leadersAmerica

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 2:28 PM IST

