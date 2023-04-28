Home / India News / Alok joins BJP, says 'will be a privileged to contribute to Modi mission'

Alok joins BJP, says 'will be a privileged to contribute to Modi mission'

Former JD(U) leader Ajay Alok joined Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday, and said that he would be privileged if he gets a chance to contribute even 1 per cent to the Modi mission

Politics
Alok joins BJP, says 'will be a privileged to contribute to Modi mission'

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 1:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former JD(U) leader Ajay Alok joined Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday, and said that he would be privileged if he gets a chance to contribute even 1 per cent to the Modi mission.

Ajay Alok joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi.

Addressing the event, Ajay said, "I'll be privileged if I get the chance to contribute even 1 per cent to the Modi mission."

Ajay also said that today is a special day and BJP is more like a family to him rather than just a political party.

"Today's day is special. I've joined a family today whose head is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The nation is influenced by his thoughts and policies," said Ajay Alok.

Ajay Alok was suspended from the primary membership of the JD(U) in June last year due to anti-party activities.

Besides Ajay Alok, JD(U) also suspended state general secretaries Anil Kumar and Vipin Kumar Yadav from primary membership.

"Party's state general secretaries Anil Kumar and Vipin Yadav and spokesperson Ajay Alok are relieved of their posts and suspended from the party's primary membership. Party leader Jitendra Neeraj is also being suspended from the party's primary membership. This decision has been taken to strengthen the party and maintain discipline," Bihar JD (U) chief Umesh Singh Kushwaha told reporters.

"For the last few months, there were complaints about running programmes against the interests of the party and misleading the workers. Some office-bearers were asked to refrain from such actions, but despite this, anti-party activities continued," the statement said.

Following his expulsion, Ajay Alok thanked the party for relieving him and gave his best wishes to the party.

"Badi der kar di meherbaan aate aate. I am thankful to the party for relieving me. It was a long association with the party and was a good experience. All my best wishes with you," he had said.

Also Read

BJP seeks to take on Grand Alliance in Bihar with 'rare' social coalition

BJP conspired against JD(U) in 2020 Bihar assembly polls, says Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar biggest obstacle for Tejashwi becoming Bihar CM: RJD MLA

Toll in Chhapra hooch tragedy soars to 39, minister vows strict action

Nitish Kumar working on someone else's behest: Upendra Kushwaha

SC asks status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, brother

SC permits tribals to move Bombay HC on felling of trees in Aarey forest

Operation Kaveri: 362 Indian evacuees from Jeddah leave for Bengaluru

PM Modi to embark on two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday

Respect sovereignty, territorial integrity: Gadkari to SCO memebers

Topics :BJP MLAsBJPJDS

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story