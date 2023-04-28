Home / India News / PM Modi to embark on two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday

PM Modi to embark on two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday and Sunday where he will address six public meetings and hold two roadshows

Bengaluru
PM Modi to embark on two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 1:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday and Sunday where he will address six public meetings and hold two roadshows.

According to his itinerary, Modi will fly from Delhi on Saturday morning by a special aircraft to Bidar airport from where he will take a helicopter to Humnabad in Bidar district to address a public meeting at 11 am.

After the meeting, he will fly to Vijayapura where he will address a public gathering at 1 pm. He would then fly to Kudachi in Belagavi district where he will address people at about 2.45 pm.

Later, Modi would fly to Bengaluru in the evening to hold a road show in Bengaluru North.

After staying in Bengaluru, he would then depart from Raj Bhavan on Sunday morning to fly to Kolar where he will address a public meeting at 11.30 am.

From Kolar, the Prime Minister would then fly to Channapatna in Ramanagara district to address a public meeting at 1.30 pm.

Modi would then go to the temple town of Belur in Hassan district where he will address people at 3.45 pm.

The Prime Minister's next destination will be Mysuru the same evening, where he will hold a roadshow.

After the event, he would fly from Mysuru to Delhi by the special aircraft.

This is Modi's ninth visit to poll-bound Karnataka this year since February where Assembly elections to 224 seats are due on May 10.

Also Read

Indian-origin Leo Varadkar elected as Ireland's new prime minister

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project today

PM holds meeting with top ministers to discuss strategy for Budget session

BJP chief Nadda to address public rally in JD(S) bastion in Karnataka

Number of operational airports in country rises to 140 from 74 in 2014

Respect sovereignty, territorial integrity: Gadkari to SCO memebers

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

PT Usha calls wrestlers' protest indiscipline, who said what so far!

Time and money: The impact of govt projects missing their deadline

Landslide in Kinnaur damages apple plants; no casualties reported

Topics :Narendra ModiModi govtKarnataka pollsKarnataka electionsKarnataka Assembly elections

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story