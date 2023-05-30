Amar Singh Chamkila: All you need to know about 'Elvis Presley of Punjab'

A day after the death anniversary of Sidhu Moose Wala, Imtiaz Ali's next film will remind audiences of another young singer who was gunned down at the age of 27.

Chamkila, a Netflix original starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, will tell the untold story of Punjab's first rockstar, Amar Singh Chamkila. He rose to fame in the 1980s after emerging from poverty, only to be assassinated minutes before his performance in Mehsampur, Punjab.

The upcoming film's teaser was released on Tuesday. It began with a crowd gathered in front of a stage as the performer was introduced by a narrator. Calling him ‘Jawan dilon ki muskaan, aur buzurgo ki shaan (The smile of youngsters and the pride of seniors), the ‘greatest singer of his time’ is called on stage.

Diljit, who looked different without his turban, entered holding an ektara and greeted the audience. While Parineeti and Diljit have sung songs in the film, maestro AR Rahman composed the music.



Jo naam saalon se aapke dil aur dimaag pe chaaya hai woh ab aapke saamne aaya hai ????

Watch the untold story of Punjab’s highest record selling artist, Amar Singh #Chamkila, coming soon only on Netflix! — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 30, 2023



In a statement about his film, Imtiaz said, “I could not have asked for better actors than the immensely talented Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra to play in this film, especially since it involves some live singing. The film follows the crazed popularity of Chamkila’s daring songs that society could neither ignore nor swallow.”

Diljit Dosanjh said that playing Amar Singh Chamkila was one of the most difficult experiences of his life.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Parineeti and the entire team that has worked extremely hard to bring this beautiful story to life. To be able to sing to Rahman sir’s exemplary music was a meditative experience and I hope I have been able to do justice to his vision. Thank you Imtiaz bhajee for believing in me for this role,” he added.

"It is a privilege to play Amarjot, Chamkila's singing partner and wife in this incredible film," Parineeti, who opted out of Ranbir Kapoor-Sandeep Reddy's Animal for Chamkila, said.

Sharing the screen with Diljit has been a tremendously enriching experience. For me, singing is a passion, and working with the legendary AR Rahman has been a long-awaited dream, she said.