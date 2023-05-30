Home / India News / Guj CM virtually attends meet on industrial corridors, talks about Dholera

The National Industrial Corridor Development Programme is the Central government's ambitious infrastructure initiative to develop futuristic industrial cities in India

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday attended through video-conferencing the second meeting of the apex monitoring authority of the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme held in Delhi, an official said.

Apart from Patel, chief ministers and industries ministers of five other states virtually attended the meeting, held in the presence of Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, he said.

The National Industrial Corridor Development Programme is the Central government's ambitious infrastructure initiative to develop futuristic industrial cities in India.

As per a government release, Patel informed the union ministers about the progress made so far in the development of Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR), including the construction of an airport, an expressway connecting Ahmedabad with Dholera and a railway line to connect the region with the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor.

The chief minister urged the apex authority to consider including Mandal-Bechraji SIR in the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), and also sought necessary approvals for the Ahmedabad-Dholera Semi High-Speed train project, the release said.

Apprising the ministers about the progress made in the development of Dholera SIR, a greenfield industrial smart city near Ahmedabad, Patel said the construction of various facilities in the activation area of the SIR is nearing completion and the process to allot plots to industrial entities has already begun.

He further informed the authority that 600 units will be built under the affordable rental housing model of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna in the activation area of the SIR, the release stated.

Proposals to open a school, hospital, hotel and residential township in the activation area have been received from investors, it said.

Patel also informed that Dholera SIR has attracted investment for the production of semiconductors, EV batteries, solar cells and aerospace components, the release said.

First Published: May 30 2023 | 6:17 PM IST

