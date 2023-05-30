Home / India News / Wardwizard inks pact with Dogra Regiment to offer upskilling opportunities

The facility has specially designed classes to provide practical training, lectures, and industry exposure in various areas of the EV industry, the company stated

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 4:44 PM IST
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility has inked an initial pact with the Dogra Regiment of the Indian Army to provide 'Agniveers' and other retired army officers specialised skill development and upskilling opportunities in the EV space.

The Vadodra-headquartered electric two-wheeler, in a statement, also announced setting up an EV Centre of Excellence for skill development of defence personnel at Dogra Regimental Centre in Ayodhya Cantt (Faizabad).

Equipped with technical equipment -- including part display tables, low-speed scooters, battery and charging facilities, chargers and e-rickshaws -- the facility will serve as a hub for immersive learning and hands-on experience, Wardwizard Innovations said.

As part of the Enable to Empower project, Wardwizard Innovations, in partnership with the Dogra Regiment, will conduct an immersive 5-6-day training workshop for select retired officers/personnel.

The training programme is meticulously designed to equip participants with the necessary knowledge and expertise to thrive in the dynamic EV domain, the company said.

With the company's Joy e-bike brand of two-wheelers and components for demonstration and hands-on learning, participants will gain comprehensive insights into various aspects of the EV segment, it said.

The facility has specially designed classes to provide practical training, lectures, and industry exposure in various areas of the EV industry, the company stated.

Moreover, the centre will organise Training of Teachers (ToT) programmes to ensure that faculty members stay updated with the latest developments in their respective fields.

This initiative is aimed at facilitating skill development and creating employment opportunities for retired army personnel associated with the Dogra Regiment, supported by the leadership at Wardwizard Innovations, as per the statement.

"Through our comprehensive EV training programme, we equip them with the skills to thrive in this transformative industry. Together, we forge a path towards a sustainable future...We are further committed to signing MoUs with different regiments in the near future," said Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd.

First Published: May 30 2023 | 6:18 PM IST

