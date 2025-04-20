Amaravati set to become world's first fully renewable-powered city

Amaravati, the planned capital of Andhra Pradesh, is set to create history as it targets to become the world's first city to be powered entirely by renewable energy as town planners look to build an ultra-modern yet environmentally sustainable 'people's capital'.

With an ambitious plan to harness 2,700 megawatts (MW) of green energy, the city aims to meet all its electricity needs through sustainable sources like solar, wind, and hydropower, officials said.

Andhra Pradesh chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's dream new capital city project firmly aligns with India's broader commitment to clean energy and climate action.

The foundation stone for the greenfield capital city on the banks of Krishna river is expected to be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi sometime this month. The Rs 65,000-crore project is spread across 217 square kilometers, with Andhra Pradesh Capital Region spanning an area of 8,352 sq km.

The country's newest capital coming up between Vijayawada and Guntur will not only showcase India's innovation in green urban planning but also reinforce its leadership in the global clean energy transition, they said.

The 2,700 MW capacity will not only ensure zero dependence on fossil fuels but also set a global benchmark for urban sustainability. By integrating cutting-edge energy infrastructure into its smart city design, Amaravati is positioned to be a model for future cities across the globe.

Officials said by 2050, Amaravati is projected to require 2700 MW (2.7 Gigawatt) of power, with a minimum of 30 per cent sourced from renewable energy, including solar and wind energy.

Tapping solar power through compulsory roof-top solar power systems covering minimum one-third roof top area in all government housing projects has been made an integral part of the building permissions to projects, they said, adding all major building projects, including the government housing in the Amaravati Government Complex, will adhere to green building standards, ensuring energy efficiency, reduced carbon footprint, and optimal resource utilization.

Additionally, public transport - including the Amaravati Metro and an electric bus fleet - will run on renewable energy. The city will also feature widespread EV charging infrastructure for public and government use.

It also envisions exploring further solar power tapping potential in public spaces such as parks, walkways, and roadside bus depots.

"Amaravati is being built as a sustainable, future-ready capital city with a strong emphasis on renewable energy and energy-efficient infrastructure," an official said.

Town Planners have already installed 415 kW of rooftop solar panels across 16 Anganwadis, 14 e-health centers, 13 public schools, and a multi-faith funeral center.

"All government and commercial buildings will be mandated to install solar panels and adopt net metering," he said. "A district cooling system is being planned for government complexes to optimize energy use and reduce cooling demands." Cooling is a critical consideration for Andhra Pradesh, which faces the highest number of heat wave days in South India with temperature as high as 47.7 degrees in 2024. Cooling demand includes those for buildings (air-conditioning), cold-chain, refrigeration, transport and industries.

Andhra Pradesh anticipates peak power demand to rise by 57 per cent, reaching 19.9 GW by 2029.

In 2019, Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) had signed India's first public-private partnership concession with Tabreed to develop a 20,000 refrigeration tonnes (RT) District Cooling System for the government complex area within the planned capital city of Amaravati.

Under this pact, Tabreed committed to designing the system to deliver 50 per cent electricity demand reduction for cooling buildings like the High Court and Secretariat.

District Cooling reduces installed mechanical cooling loads, thereby cutting power demand and a corresponding reduction in carbon emissions.