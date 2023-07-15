Home / India News / Amarnath Yatra: Over 7,000 pilgrims leave for twin base camps from Jammu

Amarnath Yatra: Over 7,000 pilgrims leave for twin base camps from Jammu

The officials said the 13th batch of 7,392 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in a convoy of 272 vehicles amid tight security

Press Trust of India Jammu
Pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 10:51 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A fresh batch of over 7,000 pilgrims left Jammu city early Saturday for the twin base camps in the Valley to join the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, officials said.

The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas commenced from the twin tracks -- the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the shorter 14-km Baltal route in the Ganderbal -- on July 1.

The officials said the 13th batch of 7,392 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in a convoy of 272 vehicles amid tight security.

While 4,024 pilgrims left for Pahalgam in a convoy of 146 vehicles, 3,368 devotees left for Baltal in 126 vehicles around 4 am, they said.

With this, a total of 80,181 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the Valley since June 30.

Pilgrims from across the country undertake the Amarnath Yatra to pay obeisance at the holy cave shrine that houses a naturally formed ice shivlingam.

At 24,445, the highest number of pilgrims offered prayers at the shrine on Friday. So far, over 1.90 lakh devotees have undertaken the yatra.

This number is likely to cross the 2-lakh mark by this evening, the officials said.

The pilgrims are being provided all the facilities by the departments concerned round the clock, they said.

Also Read

Amarnath Yatra 2023 registration begins today; Check complete details

Security arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra underway: CRPF official

CRPF deployed in large numbers to secure Amarnath Yatra: DIG Avasthy

Amarnath Yatra halted for second consecutive day due to bad weather

Sadhus from across India reach Jammu for upcoming Amarnath Yatra

Kerala HC stays trial against staff of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office

PM Modi's vision is 'extremely forward-looking and ambitious': French envoy

Swollen Yamuna recedes slowly, concerns remain amid rain forecast in Delhi

PM Modi underscores roles of biz leaders in strengthening India-France ties

Chandrayaan-3 fruit of decades of scientific community's labour: Rahul

Topics :Amarnath pilgrimsAmarnath shrine

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story